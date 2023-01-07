icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Jan, 2023 10:49
McDonald’s faces job cuts – media

The fast-food giant is planning to let some of its staff go amid restaurant expansion, a memo to employees reportedly says
McDonald’s plans to cut some of its corporate staff this year amid reorganization, several media outlets reported on Saturday, citing a letter to employees from CEO Chris Kempczinski.

According to the memo, the US fast-food chain plans to become faster, more innovative, and more efficient, and therefore will be deprioritizing and halting certain projects.

We will evaluate roles and staffing levels in parts of the organization and there will be difficult discussions and decisions ahead. We will look to our strategy and our values to guide how we reach those decisions and support every impacted member of the company. We expect to finalize and begin to communicate key decisions by April 3,” Kempczinski wrote.

The chain will also refocus its priorities to speed up restaurant expansion, the CEO noted.

We must accelerate the pace of our restaurant openings to fully capture the increased demand we’ve driven over the past few years.

Currently, McDonald’s operates in 119 markets across the world. It had roughly 200,000 corporate staff at the end of 2021, and over 2 million employees at McDonald’s franchise units in total, according to its latest annual report.

McDonald’s joins a growing list of major US companies announcing layoffs amid reorganization in recent weeks, including Twitter, Amazon, Salesforce, and Goldman Sachs.

