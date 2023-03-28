icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 Mar, 2023 15:00
HomeBusiness News

French banks raided over tax evasion scheme

The lenders are suspected of helping investors avoid paying taxes on their dividends
French banks raided over tax evasion scheme
© Getty Images / SOPA Images

The Paris offices of five major banks were searched on Tuesday amid a probe into suspected money laundering and tax evasion related to dividend payments, several media outlets reported on Tuesday.

The raids in question took place at Societe Generale, BNP Paribas, Exane and Natixis offices, as well as those of British banking giant HSBC, according to Le Monde, which was the first to break the news.

Societe Generale confirmed the searches to Reuters, but abstained from further comments. The other four banks did not comment on the reports.

France’s National Financial Prosecutor’s Office (PNF) later confirmed reports of the raids in a statement, adding that the investigation was linked to the so-called “cum-cum” dividend strategy, a scheme where banks swiftly trade shares with foreign investors around their dividend payout time. The mechanism allows multiple parties to illegally avoid being taxed or reclaim tax rebates on dividends.

PNF said the ongoing probe, which was opened back in 2021, is being carried out by 16 investigating judges and over 150 agents. According to a Bloomberg report, the five banks face collective fines of more than €1 billion ($1.1 billion) in connection with the investigation.

READ MORE: Banking crisis could trigger global financial meltdown – CEO

The searches came as yet another hit to the global banking industry, which is still reeling from bank failures in the US and the government-brokered rescue takeover of Switzerland’s Credit Suisse by rival UBS.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Death of the most famous man in the world: How space pioneer Yuri Gagarin lost his life
Death of the most famous man in the world: How space pioneer Yuri Gagarin lost his life FEATURE
‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US
‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US FEATURE
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Death of the most famous man in the world: How space pioneer Yuri Gagarin lost his life
Death of the most famous man in the world: How space pioneer Yuri Gagarin lost his life FEATURE
‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US
‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US FEATURE
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The Donald Trump saga: To arrest or not to arrest
0:00
28:11
Somalia: The other side
0:00
26:20
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies