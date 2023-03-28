icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 Mar, 2023 09:00
Banking crisis could trigger global financial meltdown – CEO

The head of ANZ bank has said it is too early to forecast an end to the financial turmoil
Banking crisis could trigger global financial meltdown – CEO
©  Getty Images/sefa ozel

The threats facing some banks in the US and Europe have the "potential" to trigger a global financial crisis, the CEO of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ), Shayne Elliott, warned on Monday.

Governments around the world are highly concerned about the fallout, which has already shaken investor confidence in certain segments of the banking industry.

Elliott said it was premature to assume the current situation could result in "another GFC [global financial crisis]" like the one that sent the world economy into recession in 2008, but challenges being faced by US and European banking sectors could have a negative impact globally.

"We shouldn't be surprised that things like this happen, it's a crisis for some obviously, but is it a financial crisis? Who knows. Does it have the potential to be one? Yes, it does have the potential," Elliott said.

READ MORE: World Bank predicts 'lost decade'

Economists rate Australia's banking sector as resistant to global volatility, as its banks are well-capitalized and have robust liquidity. At the same time, the country's regulator has tightened control and monitoring of domestic lenders following the collapse of several US institutions and an emergency takeover of Credit Swiss.

Meanwhile, the ANZ CEO has warned Western financial institutions against wishful thinking about a quick recovery, saying that "it's clearly not over."

"I don't think you can sit here and say, 'Well, that's all done, Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse and, you know, life will go back to normal'. These things tend to roll through over a long period of time," he concluded.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

