icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
24 Mar, 2023 11:25
HomeBusiness News

US warns Russia and China over dollar alternative

The greenback will remain the world’s reserve currency, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has predicted
US warns Russia and China over dollar alternative
© Getty Images / Win McNamee / Getty Images North America / Getty Images via AFP

Russia and China will face substantial difficulty in their efforts to create an alternative to the US dollar in international trade, American Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen claimed on Thursday. 

Russia is conducting a rapid withdrawal from transactions in “unfriendly” currencies, against the backdrop of expanding EU and US sanctions. Moscow has been shifting towards the ruble and local currencies in settlements with major trade partners such as China and India.

“I certainly want to see the dollar remain as the world’s reserve currency, and there is a motivation that Russia and China have to try to develop another system that avoids the use of the dollar,” Yellen said at a hearing of the US House of Representatives Appropriations Subcommittee. The Treasury official claimed it would be “tremendously difficult” for Moscow and Beijing to achieve their aims. 

US dollar to lose global dominance – Putin READ MORE: US dollar to lose global dominance – Putin

Russia began de-dollarizing its economy in 2014, when Western countries introduced sanctions after Crimea voted to secede from Ukraine and reunify with Russia. The process has sped up after more than $300 billion in Russian foreign exchange reserves and other assets were frozen by the West last year.

The latest data from the Bank of Russia shows that the Chinese yuan has become a major player in Russia’s foreign trade. Its share in Russian import settlements had jumped to 23% by the end of last year, from only 4% in January 2022. The yuan’s share in export settlements also surged, from 0.5% to 16%.

In contrast, the share of the US dollar and euro in Russia’s export settlements dropped substantially last year, from 65% in January 2022 to 46% in December. 

In February, the yuan overtook the dollar as the most traded currency on the Russian stock market for the first time ever, according to data from the Moscow Exchange.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US
‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US FEATURE
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights FEATURE
The battle for African hearts and minds: Here's why the West is upset about Russia's growing influence on the continent
The battle for African hearts and minds: Here's why the West is upset about Russia's growing influence on the continent FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US
‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US FEATURE
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights FEATURE
The battle for African hearts and minds: Here's why the West is upset about Russia's growing influence on the continent
The battle for African hearts and minds: Here's why the West is upset about Russia's growing influence on the continent FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Population boom
0:00
27:3
CrossTalk: Alternative order
0:00
24:53
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies