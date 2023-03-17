icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 Mar, 2023 05:40
HomeBusiness News

Polish inflation highest since mid-1990s

Soaring food and housing-related costs have piled pressure on cash-strapped families
Polish inflation highest since mid-1990s
©  Getty Images / Ingus Kruklitis / EyeEm

Annual inflation in Poland accelerated in February to the highest level since 1996, data released by the national statistics service GUS showed on Wednesday.

Consumer prices rose 18.4% year-on-year in February, up from the 16.6% recorded in the previous month.

Economists are predicting that the latest surge will mark the peak of the current cycle, but Polish consumers say they are struggling to pay household bills and buy basic groceries, with price growth at its steepest in more than a quarter of a century.

The figures show that the February reading surpassed the previous high of 17.9% recorded in October 2022, with food prices, transport and energy costs rising fastest last month.

READ MORE: Poland sees rise in food theft

Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages saw the most significant annual increase in February of up to 27%, compared to 26.6% in January. Housing-related rates jumped 22.7% while the cost of heating fuel, water and central heating increased, the report said.

The Polish economy slowed in 2022 amid soaring inflation and a plunge in consumer spending brought on by the conflict in neighboring Ukraine and the impact of sanctions on Russia.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

The Galician genocide: How Russian identity was wiped out in what is now Western Ukraine
The Galician genocide: How Russian identity was wiped out in what is now Western Ukraine FEATURE
The West thought it would destroy Russia's economy with 'sanctions from hell,' here's why the plan failed
The West thought it would destroy Russia's economy with 'sanctions from hell,' here's why the plan failed FEATURE
As casualties mount, why there's a growing backlash against the methods used to conscript Ukrainian men for war
As casualties mount, why there's a growing backlash against the methods used to conscript Ukrainian men for war FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The Galician genocide: How Russian identity was wiped out in what is now Western Ukraine
The Galician genocide: How Russian identity was wiped out in what is now Western Ukraine FEATURE
The West thought it would destroy Russia's economy with 'sanctions from hell,' here's why the plan failed
The West thought it would destroy Russia's economy with 'sanctions from hell,' here's why the plan failed FEATURE
As casualties mount, why there's a growing backlash against the methods used to conscript Ukrainian men for war
As casualties mount, why there's a growing backlash against the methods used to conscript Ukrainian men for war FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Big tech overlords
0:00
27:25
The new human cyborg: microchipping
0:00
25:47
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies