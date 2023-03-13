icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 Mar, 2023 06:40
US privately urged traders to resume shipments of Russian oil – FT

Trading companies say Washington “actively encouraged” them to re-engage in shipping crude, the outlet reported
US privately urged traders to resume shipments of Russian oil – FT
©  Getty Images / shotbydave

The US administration called on the world’s largest commodity traders to shed concerns over deals with price-capped Russian oil in an effort to ensure global supplies, the Financial Times reported citing sources familiar with the matter.

Last year, G7 countries and the EU banned imports of seaborne Russian oil, but sales to countries that haven’t joined the sanctions are still permitted at a price limit of $60 per barrel.

While the White House hasn’t opposed trading Russian crude in compliance with the price cap, major trading houses have shunned oil deals from the sanctions-hit country, the outlet said.

But as concerns over curbs in Russian oil supplies are mounting, Washington – which had been pushing for restrictions – is now seeking to secure the flows. According to the FT, US Treasury Department officials have held private meetings with the executives and traders of some of the largest global trading companies – including Trafigura and Gunvor – urging them to resume shipping Russian oil.

Russian oil shifts to Middle East – Reuters

“We’ve been actively encouraged by the Americans  . . .  to re-engage on moving the oil,” one trader who spoke with Treasury officials told the news outlet.

Washington reassured these companies that they could trade with Russia without breaching Western penalties, FT reported, citing five people involved in the talks.

“It’s up to individual companies to make their own decisions. Our goal is to communicate what is allowed under the price cap architecture,” an official from the Biden administration said, according to the outlet.

While traders from the EU and G7 countries require documentation proving that Russian oil is traded in line with the price cap, US enforcement was “relatively lax,” the outlet noted, citing traders.

“The Americans really do want [Russian oil] to move,” one of the traders told the FT.

Last year, Trafigura, Vitol, Gunvor and other major traders stopped doing business with Russia over concerns about their reputation and the fear of losing banking support. Trifugura sold its 24.5% stake in oil-refining company Nayara, in which Rosneft owns 49.13%.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

As casualties mount, why there's a growing backlash against the methods used to conscript Ukrainian men for war
As casualties mount, why there's a growing backlash against the methods used to conscript Ukrainian men for war
Echoes of Maidan: Georgia has a huge Western-funded NGO sector and regular outbreaks of violent protest, is there a link?
Echoes of Maidan: Georgia has a huge Western-funded NGO sector and regular outbreaks of violent protest, is there a link?
Absent 'friends': What Ukraine could learn from a new report about the US withdrawal from Afghanistan
Absent 'friends': What Ukraine could learn from a new report about the US withdrawal from Afghanistan

