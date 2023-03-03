icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 Mar, 2023 16:57
Apple ends warranty service for devices in Russia – reports

Macs and iPads won’t be covered anymore, according to service centers
©  Sputnik/Sergey Pyatakov

Authorized Apple service centers in Russia reported on Friday that the company has notified them of the end of warranty services for Macs and iPads in the country. Official warranties still apply to the Apple Watch, iPhone, AirPods, and other gadgets, they claimed.

According to the Fixed.one service center, citing a letter from the company, Apple wrote that any owners of computers and tablets who encounter problems during the warranty period should contact stores and demand a refund.

However, difficulties could arise in such cases as it is the service centers that typically assess the condition of the devices before owners can receive a refund, Fixed.one noted.

The largest chain of Apple stores and service centers in Russia, re:Store, told RIA Novosti it had no information about the warranty termination, adding that it was fulfilling obligations to customers for all equipment purchased online.

In February, the Izvestia newspaper reported that authorized Apple service centers in Russia had started refusing to repair clients’ devices purchased abroad. Apple’s tech support said at the time that there were no such orders from the company.

