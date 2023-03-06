icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Mar, 2023 06:59
HomeBusiness News

Chinese cars filling void left by Western brands in Russia – Bloomberg

The four best-selling cars in the sanctioned country last year were Chinese-made
Chinese cars filling void left by Western brands in Russia – Bloomberg
A Chery Omoda is displayed at a showroom of the AUTORUS dealership in Podolsk, outside Moscow, Russia. ©  Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresenskiy

Chinese car brands have embarked on a major expansion in Russia amid the exodus of European, American, and Japanese brands, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.   

In 2022, Chinese automakers Geely, Chery, and Great Wall Motors took a 17% share of Russia’s car market, filling the void left by the world’s largest automobile manufacturers, such as Volkswagen, Nissan, Renault, and Toyota, which pulled out of the country last year.  

Economic sanctions and political pressure made it difficult for many automakers to continue operations in Russia last year. In particular, logistical disruptions arose once imports of cars and spare parts to the country were stopped.  

French automaker Renault suffered one of the biggest blows among businesses that were forced to leave Russia, the outlet said. The company lost $2.4 billion in assets as a result of pulling out of its second-largest market.  

READ MORE: China enters top three in global vehicle exports – Bloomberg

Some experts believe that Chinese automakers also risk facing pressure over their business in Russia, while others say that they have been able to “fly under the radar” due to not being well known in Europe, Bloomberg said.   

According to the Russian analytical agency Autostat, the four best-selling vehicles last year were Chinese-made.   

Russian sales of Chery, the second-largest Chinese car exporter worldwide, averaged 4,475 vehicles per month last year. Great Wall was second with a monthly average of 2,940 cars sold. Geely, which sells models such as Coolray and Atlas, was third with 2,035, according to Autostat.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

70 years after Stalin’s death: How Western propaganda has rebranded the Soviet dictator from villain to hero, and back again
70 years after Stalin’s death: How Western propaganda has rebranded the Soviet dictator from villain to hero, and back again FEATURE
‘One of Europe’s top right-wing extremists’: Who is the neo-Nazi behind this week’s Ukrainian attack in Russia’s Bryansk Region?
‘One of Europe’s top right-wing extremists’: Who is the neo-Nazi behind this week’s Ukrainian attack in Russia’s Bryansk Region? FEATURE
Who is India's National Security Advisor and why did Putin decide to meet him one on one?
Who is India's National Security Advisor and why did Putin decide to meet him one on one? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

70 years after Stalin’s death: How Western propaganda has rebranded the Soviet dictator from villain to hero, and back again
70 years after Stalin’s death: How Western propaganda has rebranded the Soviet dictator from villain to hero, and back again FEATURE
‘One of Europe’s top right-wing extremists’: Who is the neo-Nazi behind this week’s Ukrainian attack in Russia’s Bryansk Region?
‘One of Europe’s top right-wing extremists’: Who is the neo-Nazi behind this week’s Ukrainian attack in Russia’s Bryansk Region? FEATURE
Who is India's National Security Advisor and why did Putin decide to meet him one on one?
Who is India's National Security Advisor and why did Putin decide to meet him one on one? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Global majority
0:00
28:7
The ‘Trumps’ of the world
0:00
22:17
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies