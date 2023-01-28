icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 Jan, 2023 15:32
HomeBusiness News

China enters top three in global vehicle exports – Bloomberg

Overseas shipments of domestically made cars have tripled over the past three years
China enters top three in global vehicle exports – Bloomberg
Yantai Port on January 18, 2023 in Yantai, Shandong Province of China © Getty Images / VCG / Contributor

Shipments of automobiles from China to international markets topped 2.5 million units in 2022, making it the world’s third biggest exporter of cars, Bloomberg reported earlier this week, citing data from the China Passenger Car Association.

China’s numbers came in behind Japan and Germany, but ahead of the US and South Korea, signaling the emergence of a strong challenger to the established automaking giants.

Chinese brands are currently among the best-selling in the Middle East and Latin America. In Europe, electric models from Tesla and Chinese-owned former European brands (as well as European brands such as Dacia Spring and the BMW iX3) account for most Chinese-made automobiles.

A wide range of homegrown brands such as BYD and Nio have gained in popularity as well. Backed by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, BYD has been winning markets in developed countries such as Australia with its electric vehicles.

According to separate data released by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), China’s mainland exports of vehicles saw an enormous year-on-year surge of 54.4%, and amounted to 3.11 million units in 2022 – making it the world’s second-largest car exporter after Japan.

READ MORE: China’s EV exports hit record high on European demand – Bloomberg

Japanese automakers shipped 3.2 million vehicles to international markets in the first 11 months of 2022, almost unchanged from a year earlier, according to MarkLines, an auto industry data provider.

Meanwhile, Germany sold 2.61 million cars last year, marking a 10% surge year-over-year, according to the German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA).

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

‘If this is not evil, then evil has no meaning’: How a landmark speech paved the way for the US to unleash death and destruction
‘If this is not evil, then evil has no meaning’: How a landmark speech paved the way for the US to unleash death and destruction FEATURE
The Russian ‘bad boy’ who brought tennis glory to his country
The Russian ‘bad boy’ who brought tennis glory to his country FEATURE
The Kiev Purge: What has spurred a wave of resignations among senior Ukrainian officials?
The Kiev Purge: What has spurred a wave of resignations among senior Ukrainian officials? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘If this is not evil, then evil has no meaning’: How a landmark speech paved the way for the US to unleash death and destruction
‘If this is not evil, then evil has no meaning’: How a landmark speech paved the way for the US to unleash death and destruction FEATURE
The Russian ‘bad boy’ who brought tennis glory to his country
The Russian ‘bad boy’ who brought tennis glory to his country FEATURE
The Kiev Purge: What has spurred a wave of resignations among senior Ukrainian officials?
The Kiev Purge: What has spurred a wave of resignations among senior Ukrainian officials? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Fake whistleblowers and the praises they don't deserve
0:00
26:13
‘It’s to kill Russians’: Going Underground speaks to the ‘Mozart Group’ in Ukraine
0:00
30:34
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies