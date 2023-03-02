icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 Mar, 2023 12:07
HomeBusiness News

Inflation in Germany accelerates

Consumer prices jumped 9.3% from a year ago in February, Berlin’s statistical office reports
Inflation in Germany accelerates
© Getty Images / Westend61

German inflation accelerated in February, rising 9.3% on the year and 1% on the month, Germany’s Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) reported on Wednesday.

The jump in consumer prices, harmonized to compare with other European Union countries, was higher than expected by the office's economists.

According to the report, soaring energy and food prices, in particular, had a substantial impact on the top EU economy’s inflation rate. Preliminary data indicated that in February, food prices showed above-average growth of 21.8% compared with the same month of the previous year. “Despite the relief measures, energy prices were 19.1% higher in February 2023 than in February 2022,” Destatis said.

“Although the inflation rate may fall in the coming months because energy prices are unlikely to rise as strongly as they did in spring 2022, this does not mean that inflation is over,” Commerzbank economic researcher Ralph Solveen told Reuters, commenting on the data.

The Destatis report follows earlier releases from French and Spanish statistical offices which showed that surging food and energy prices had also dealt a blow to the Eurozone’s second and fourth-largest economies. Consumer prices in both countries resumed their upward trend in February, according to the reports.

READ MORE: German debt skyrockets

Economists say inflation in the 20-nation Eurozone will continue rising in the coming months, prompting more interest rate hikes by the European Central Bank. The ECB has already promised to raise rates by 50 basis points to 3% in March, to get soaring inflation in the bloc under control. It may still need to raise interest rates significantly beyond March, as inflation remains too high, Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel warned earlier.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Chinese peace plan: Can Beijing find a way to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict, despite open hostility from the US and NATO?
Chinese peace plan: Can Beijing find a way to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict, despite open hostility from the US and NATO? FEATURE
Zelensky and his cronies are trying to cover up a major corruption scandal in Ukraine – what role is the US playing?
Zelensky and his cronies are trying to cover up a major corruption scandal in Ukraine – what role is the US playing? FEATURE
The Righteous: Smash hit movie tells the story of a Russian who saved hundreds of Jews from Nazi Germany's holocaust
The Righteous: Smash hit movie tells the story of a Russian who saved hundreds of Jews from Nazi Germany's holocaust FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Chinese peace plan: Can Beijing find a way to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict, despite open hostility from the US and NATO?
Chinese peace plan: Can Beijing find a way to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict, despite open hostility from the US and NATO? FEATURE
Zelensky and his cronies are trying to cover up a major corruption scandal in Ukraine – what role is the US playing?
Zelensky and his cronies are trying to cover up a major corruption scandal in Ukraine – what role is the US playing? FEATURE
The Righteous: Smash hit movie tells the story of a Russian who saved hundreds of Jews from Nazi Germany's holocaust
The Righteous: Smash hit movie tells the story of a Russian who saved hundreds of Jews from Nazi Germany's holocaust FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Syria in ruins: Earthquakes and sanctions
0:00
27:59
Are elections free and fair?
0:00
23:24
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies