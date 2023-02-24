icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
24 Feb, 2023 04:55
Poland picks US firm to build first nuclear power plant – AP

The facility will reportedly be constructed by Westinghouse
Poland picks US firm to build first nuclear power plant – AP
© Getty Images / Peter Adams

Warsaw has signed a deal with Westinghouse Electric Company for pre-design cooperation on Poland’s first nuclear power plant, using the American company’s technology, the Associated Press reported this week.

According to AP, the agreement was inked by Poland’s minister for climate and environment, Anna Moskwa, and the US ambassador to Poland, Mark Brzezinski, during a visit by US President Joe Biden to Warsaw.

Moskwa highlighted that construction of the plant is expected to begin in 2026, with the facility to start supplying Poland’s power grid in 2032.

Warsaw accepted a US offer to build the power station in October. Under its terms, the foreign investor must provide the technology and assist with managing and funding, in exchange for a 49% stake in the project.

US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm pitched the project as a way for Poland to reduce carbon emissions and phase out coal. The country gets almost 70% of its energy from black and brown coal and has been attempting to embrace renewable energy.

Warsaw cut itself off from Russian natural gas imports in April, citing the conflict in Ukraine. A pipeline delivering natural gas from Norway was inaugurated in September, just a day before the Nord Stream pipelines from Russia to Germany were blown up.

