icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Feb, 2023 07:00
HomeBusiness News

German inflation pushes higher – report

Consumer prices rose 8.7% year-on-year in January, official data shows
German inflation pushes higher – report
© Getty Images / Eloi_Omella

Germany’s inflation rate rose 8.7% on the year in January and 1% on the month, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) reported on Wednesday.

According to data that confirmed provisional results, consumer prices, harmonized to compare with other European Union countries, jumped by 9.2% year-on-year. Compared with December, prices increased by 0.5%.

“Following a slowdown at the end of last year, the inflation rate thus remains at a high level,” said Destatis President Ruth Brand. “We are observing price rises for many goods and, to an increasing degree, also for services. Households paid higher prices in particular for energy and food also in January,” she added.

The report indicated that prices for energy products in January were 23.1% higher in annual terms despite relief measures. A particularly large increase was again recorded for household energy prices, which were up 36.5% on the year, Destatis said.

Food prices soared 20.2% in January from a year ago. “The rate of food price increase thus was more than twice the overall inflation rate again,” according to the report.

Service prices were up 4.5% in January 2023 on the same month of the previous year. Above-average price increases were recorded for the maintenance and repair of dwellings (+16.9%), and catering services in restaurants, cafes, and the like (+10.9%).

READ MORE: Germany acknowledges ‘new normal’

The EU’s largest economy suffered record inflation last year due to a surge in energy prices brought about by a drop in natural gas deliveries from Russia amid Ukraine-related sanctions. Issues with pipeline maintenance and the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines further exacerbated tight supplies. Economy Minister Robert Habeck said Germany would avoid a sharp economic decline but is set to enter a technical recession.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

‘Russia’s last great writer’: The scandalous story of Eduard Limonov – exiled by the KGB, before he shocked post-Soviet Moscow
‘Russia’s last great writer’: The scandalous story of Eduard Limonov – exiled by the KGB, before he shocked post-Soviet Moscow FEATURE
Under siege: How has Donbass lived through its first year of official separation from Ukraine?
Under siege: How has Donbass lived through its first year of official separation from Ukraine? FEATURE
The face of a different Russia: Who was Yegor Letov and why did he become a symbol of perestroika and the post-Soviet era?
The face of a different Russia: Who was Yegor Letov and why did he become a symbol of perestroika and the post-Soviet era? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Russia’s last great writer’: The scandalous story of Eduard Limonov – exiled by the KGB, before he shocked post-Soviet Moscow
‘Russia’s last great writer’: The scandalous story of Eduard Limonov – exiled by the KGB, before he shocked post-Soviet Moscow FEATURE
Under siege: How has Donbass lived through its first year of official separation from Ukraine?
Under siege: How has Donbass lived through its first year of official separation from Ukraine? FEATURE
The face of a different Russia: Who was Yegor Letov and why did he become a symbol of perestroika and the post-Soviet era?
The face of a different Russia: Who was Yegor Letov and why did he become a symbol of perestroika and the post-Soviet era? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The deadly cost of gain-of-function research
0:00
23:41
Nicaragua: A history of US intervention & resistance
0:00
28:5
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies