icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 Jan, 2023 13:25
HomeBusiness News

Germany acknowledges ‘new normal’

High energy prices are here to stay, the country’s finance minister says
Germany acknowledges ‘new normal’
A tugboat pulls the 'Neptune', a Norwegian-flagged FSRU ship, backwards into Lubmin Port to a new terminal for importing liquified natural gas (LNG) on December 15, 2022 in Lubmin, Germany. ©  Sean Gallup / Getty Images

High energy prices will become a new reality in Germany, Finance Minister Christian Lindner warned on Sunday.

In an interview with Bild newspaper, Lindner admitted that Berlin is facing the prospect of more expensive energy in the long term without Russia’s natural gas.

“It will be a new normal. Gas via the liquid gas terminals is more expensive than Russian pipeline gas for logistical reasons alone. So, the price level remains higher, but without ruinous spikes,” he said.

Over the course of the past year, natural gas prices in Europe spiked to unprecedented levels several times, driven by sanctions on Russia and disruptions in pipeline supplies. This saw inflation soar across the EU.

To protect consumers from such spikes, EU countries agreed in December to set an emergency cap on wholesale gas prices at €180 ($191) per megawatt hour (MWh), with the measure set to take effect on February 15.

Germany sticks to pledge on Russian pipeline-oil imports READ MORE: Germany sticks to pledge on Russian pipeline-oil imports

Gas prices have been declining in recent weeks, however, due to unseasonably warm winter weather in parts of Europe, among other factors.

On Monday, the cost of front-month natural gas futures on the TTF hub in the Netherlands plunged to just over €73 ($78) MWh in household terms, a level not seen since last February.

Despite the current decline, however, gas prices remain several times higher than the long-term average. In the 2017-2019 period, before the pandemic and the current energy crisis, TTF gas spot prices were trading in the €10-25 MWh range.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Meet the artist who turns Russian folk tales into modern fantasy
Meet the artist who turns Russian folk tales into modern fantasy FEATURE
The Russian MMA stars to watch in 2023
The Russian MMA stars to watch in 2023 FEATURE
‘The Nutcracker’: How Tchaikovsky created one of the world’s most famous ballets
‘The Nutcracker’: How Tchaikovsky created one of the world’s most famous ballets FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Meet the artist who turns Russian folk tales into modern fantasy
Meet the artist who turns Russian folk tales into modern fantasy FEATURE
The Russian MMA stars to watch in 2023
The Russian MMA stars to watch in 2023 FEATURE
‘The Nutcracker’: How Tchaikovsky created one of the world’s most famous ballets
‘The Nutcracker’: How Tchaikovsky created one of the world’s most famous ballets FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Interventions from Yemen to Afghanistan
0:00
25:47
‘Chilling’: US Emboldened by Russia-Ukraine War to Confront China – Prof. Samuel Moyn
0:00
29:5
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies