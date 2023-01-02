icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 Jan, 2023 12:51
HomeBusiness News

Germany sticks to pledge on Russian pipeline-oil imports

Inflows of crude via the Druzhba pipeline have been halted
Germany sticks to pledge on Russian pipeline-oil imports
© Getty Images / picture alliance / Contributor

Germany stopped imports of Russian oil via pipelines on January 1, despite the fact that the latest EU embargo exempts piped deliveries of crude to the bloc from the sanctions-hit nation.    

The EU embargo on imports of Russian sea-borne oil came into effect on December 5, but flows of pipeline oil to landlocked EU member states are excluded from the ban. Germany and Poland had previously pledged to avoid making use of the exception and stop imports of Russian crude via the Druzhba pipeline from the start of 2023.

The cessation of pipeline supplies is expected to affect major German refineries in Schwedt, in the state of Brandenburg and Leuna, and in the state of Saxony-Anhalt, which supply eastern Germany with fuel, German press agency DPA reports.

According to the media, the German federal government has said it has identified alternative sources of supplies to the refineries, which have been processing Russian crude oil from the Druzhba pipeline for decades.

EU countries order more Russian oil – Transneft READ MORE: EU countries order more Russian oil – Transneft

Schwedt is the country’s fourth-largest refinery and supplies 90% of the fuel in Berlin. Russian oil giant Rosneft held a 54.17% stake in the enterprise until September, when Germany placed the company’s local undertakings in trusteeship, handing control of the refinery to the country’s energy market regulator.

In December, Germany and Poland reached an agreement under which Warsaw committed to provide enough supply for the Schwedt refinery to run at 70% capacity from January.

However, Russia’s pipeline operator Transneft received orders for crude oil purchases from both Germany and Poland, despite the two countries pledging not to buy Russian oil transported via Druzhba, according to CEO Nikolay Tokarev, as quoted by RIA Novosti.

Last week, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said the EU would find it difficult to replace Russian supplies of crude and oil products once the embargoes come into full effect.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Meet the artist who turns Russian folk tales into modern fantasy
Meet the artist who turns Russian folk tales into modern fantasy FEATURE
The Russian MMA stars to watch in 2023
The Russian MMA stars to watch in 2023 FEATURE
‘The Nutcracker’: How Tchaikovsky created one of the world’s most famous ballets
‘The Nutcracker’: How Tchaikovsky created one of the world’s most famous ballets FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Meet the artist who turns Russian folk tales into modern fantasy
Meet the artist who turns Russian folk tales into modern fantasy FEATURE
The Russian MMA stars to watch in 2023
The Russian MMA stars to watch in 2023 FEATURE
‘The Nutcracker’: How Tchaikovsky created one of the world’s most famous ballets
‘The Nutcracker’: How Tchaikovsky created one of the world’s most famous ballets FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Interventions from Yemen to Afghanistan
0:00
25:47
‘Chilling’: US Emboldened by Russia-Ukraine War to Confront China – Prof. Samuel Moyn
0:00
29:5
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies