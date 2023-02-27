icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Feb, 2023 06:52
HomeBusiness News

Russia boosts oil exports to China – Bloomberg

Overall supplies of crude and fuel oil in January reportedly surpassed a record set in April 2020
Russia boosts oil exports to China – Bloomberg
© Getty Images / Leontura

China has further increased purchases of Russian oil in January, Bloomberg reported this week, citing data intelligence firm Kpler.

According to the report, Beijing imported an average of 1.66 million barrels of crude and fuel oil from Russia daily in January, which is more than the previous record set in April 2020. Kpler data showed that China bought the entire monthly loading of Russian ESPO grade oil, as well as Arctic grades and flagship Urals grade oil.

China has been competing with India as the biggest buyer of Russian crude after the conflict in Ukraine and Western sanctions that followed forced Moscow to look for new buyers by offering heavy discounts on its fuel. The EU and the UK banned imports of Russian crude in December, and at the same time the EU and G7 countries imposed a price cap on seaborne Russian crude.

China is ramping up purchases just as the country is gradually reviving its economy following the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions late last year. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), recovering Chinese consumption will be the main driver in the growth of global oil demand this year, which it expects to rise to 101.9 million barrels per day.

The main allure of Russian oil currently is its relatively low price. Russia’s flagship grades are trading much lower than Brent or similar West African grades. Urals grade, for instance, averaged $49.48 per barrel in January, compared to $82 per barrel for Brent.

READ MORE: Western sanctions helped Russia find new oil markets – IEA

Russia’s overall oil exports in January averaged 8.2 million barrels per day, according to the IEA, an increase on the previous month.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

The ‘Great Game’ in Asia: A new struggle between China, the US and India is unfolding in Nepal
The ‘Great Game’ in Asia: A new struggle between China, the US and India is unfolding in Nepal FEATURE
As Russia celebrates Veteran's Day, here's how the country fought in different periods of its thousand year history
As Russia celebrates Veteran's Day, here's how the country fought in different periods of its thousand year history FEATURE
‘Russia’s last great writer’: The scandalous story of Eduard Limonov – exiled by the KGB, before he shocked post-Soviet Moscow
‘Russia’s last great writer’: The scandalous story of Eduard Limonov – exiled by the KGB, before he shocked post-Soviet Moscow FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The ‘Great Game’ in Asia: A new struggle between China, the US and India is unfolding in Nepal
The ‘Great Game’ in Asia: A new struggle between China, the US and India is unfolding in Nepal FEATURE
As Russia celebrates Veteran's Day, here's how the country fought in different periods of its thousand year history
As Russia celebrates Veteran's Day, here's how the country fought in different periods of its thousand year history FEATURE
‘Russia’s last great writer’: The scandalous story of Eduard Limonov – exiled by the KGB, before he shocked post-Soviet Moscow
‘Russia’s last great writer’: The scandalous story of Eduard Limonov – exiled by the KGB, before he shocked post-Soviet Moscow FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Toward negotiations?
0:00
26:19
What internet censorship costs society
0:00
27:33
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies