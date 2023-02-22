icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Feb, 2023 06:21
HomeBusiness News

French energy giant sues Gazprom

Engie is seeking compensation over halted Russian gas supplies
French energy giant sues Gazprom
© Getty Images / Peter Dazeley

French utilities company Engie announced on Tuesday it has initiated an arbitration procedure against Russia’s Gazprom over its non-compliance with gas delivery obligations. The Paris-based firm said it wanted payment of contractual penalties as well as compensation for damages resulting from the supply halt.

Gazprom said it stopped natural gas deliveries in August after the French side failed to pay for July deliveries in full.

“This arbitration procedure is due to the significant delivery shortages by Gazprom Export LLC to Engie as of mid-June 2022, followed by Gazprom Export LLC’s unilateral decision at the end of summer 2022 to reduce its deliveries to Engie due to a disagreement between the parties…” the company stated in its annual report.

In August, Gazprom announced that it had cut off gas supplies to the French firm, which had failed to pay for July gas deliveries in full. Gazprom informed Engie that it would cease the gas deliveries starting September 1 until the moment it gets the payment for the already supplied gas. Making any further gas deliveries without receiving a full payment for the previous supply is impossible under Russian law.

READ MORE: Russia cuts off gas supply to French energy giant

Meanwhile, Engie said last autumn that it had managed through disruptions to Russian gas flows with no implication on physical supply, including LNG.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Under siege: How has Donbass lived through its first year of official separation from Ukraine?
Under siege: How has Donbass lived through its first year of official separation from Ukraine? FEATURE
The face of a different Russia: Who was Yegor Letov and why did he become a symbol of perestroika and the post-Soviet era?
The face of a different Russia: Who was Yegor Letov and why did he become a symbol of perestroika and the post-Soviet era? FEATURE
Nazi collaborators, dissidents and Soviet functionaries: The untold story of how Ukraine achieved independence
Nazi collaborators, dissidents and Soviet functionaries: The untold story of how Ukraine achieved independence FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Under siege: How has Donbass lived through its first year of official separation from Ukraine?
Under siege: How has Donbass lived through its first year of official separation from Ukraine? FEATURE
The face of a different Russia: Who was Yegor Letov and why did he become a symbol of perestroika and the post-Soviet era?
The face of a different Russia: Who was Yegor Letov and why did he become a symbol of perestroika and the post-Soviet era? FEATURE
Nazi collaborators, dissidents and Soviet functionaries: The untold story of how Ukraine achieved independence
Nazi collaborators, dissidents and Soviet functionaries: The untold story of how Ukraine achieved independence FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Racism in the CIA
0:00
27:50
CrossTalk: New offensives?
0:00
24:40
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies