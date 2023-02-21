icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
21 Feb, 2023 05:47
HomeBusiness News

Maersk sells logistics sites in Russia – report

The shipping giant has been winding down its business activities in the sanctions-hit country
Maersk sells logistics sites in Russia – report
Container ship of the Danish company Maersk in the Novorossiysk commercial sea port. ©  Sputnik / Vitaly Timkiv

Danish shipping and logistics group A.P. Moller-Maersk announced on Monday it has agreed to sell its two logistics sites in Russia to Cyprus-registered company IG Finance Development. The move is part of the company’s efforts to completely pull out of the country.

According to the company’s press release, the sale of an inland depot in Novorossiysk, with capacity of 1,500 containers, and a chilled and frozen warehouse in St. Petersburg, has obtained regulatory approval in the European Union and Russia.

“We are pleased to have found a new owner of our two logistics sites in Russia and thereby execute on our decision to divest all our assets in the country,” Chief Commercial Officer Karsten Kildahl stated.

The report noted that IG Finance Development has concluded an agreement with Arosa, a large food importer in Russia, to operate the sites.

In March 2022, Maersk announced it would stop taking new non-essential orders to and from Russia due to Western sanctions. In August, the company sold a 30.75% stake in Russian port operator Global Ports Investments to Russia's largest container operator, Delo Group.

READ MORE: Maersk to stop deliveries to Russia

According to Reuters citing Maersk spokesperson, the shipping company still needs to sell four tug boats under its Svitzer brand, which are its only remaining assets in Russia.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

The face of a different Russia: Who was Yegor Letov and why did he become a symbol of perestroika and the post-Soviet era?
The face of a different Russia: Who was Yegor Letov and why did he become a symbol of perestroika and the post-Soviet era? FEATURE
Nazi collaborators, dissidents and Soviet functionaries: The untold story of how Ukraine achieved independence
Nazi collaborators, dissidents and Soviet functionaries: The untold story of how Ukraine achieved independence FEATURE
Kosovo, Donbass and Catalonia are famous examples, but do you realize how many countries have problems with separatism?
Kosovo, Donbass and Catalonia are famous examples, but do you realize how many countries have problems with separatism? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The face of a different Russia: Who was Yegor Letov and why did he become a symbol of perestroika and the post-Soviet era?
The face of a different Russia: Who was Yegor Letov and why did he become a symbol of perestroika and the post-Soviet era? FEATURE
Nazi collaborators, dissidents and Soviet functionaries: The untold story of how Ukraine achieved independence
Nazi collaborators, dissidents and Soviet functionaries: The untold story of how Ukraine achieved independence FEATURE
Kosovo, Donbass and Catalonia are famous examples, but do you realize how many countries have problems with separatism?
Kosovo, Donbass and Catalonia are famous examples, but do you realize how many countries have problems with separatism? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Global water crisis
0:00
27:15
Down with reality? David Pyne, former US Army combat arms officer
0:00
30:23
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies