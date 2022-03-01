Maersk to stop deliveries to Russia

The shipping giant specified it would stop taking non-essential orders to and from the country

Danish shipping giant Maersk said on Tuesday it would stop taking new non-essential orders to and from Russia while the country is under sanctions over its war with Ukraine.

“Bookings to and from Russia will be temporarily suspended, with exception of Foodstuffs, Medical and Humanitarian supplies,” the company said in a statement, noting that the halt in shipments will “cover all Russian gateway ports until further notice.”

The company added it would fulfill bookings placed prior to the sanctions.

“We will keep monitoring the situation and reviewing impacts from sanctions to return our offering in Russia back to normal as soon as we are able to ensure stability and safety of our operations via Russian seaports,” Maersk said.

The move follows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s call to ban Russia from “all ports, all canals and all the world’s airports.”

Maersk recently also stopped all shipping to Ukraine due to security concerns.

