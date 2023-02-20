icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 Feb, 2023 09:00
HomeBusiness News

Italy kills off ‘wicked’ green initiative

The so-called Superbonus 110 program for climate-friendly renovations has been threatening public finances, officials say
Italy kills off ‘wicked’ green initiative
© Getty Images / Filippo Canzian / EyeEm

The Italian government has scrapped a climate-friendly tax credit program, claiming it had cost more than €110 billion ($117 billion) and led to widespread fraud. According to Finance Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti, the “reckless policy” was a threat to public finances.

“We have decided to stop the effects of a wicked policy that has benefited a few citizens but has placed a burden on each of us from the cradle onwards of €2,000 ($2,132) per head,” Giorgetti told reporters on Thursday.

The so-called Superbonus 110 initiative, which was one of several programs aimed at reducing the environmental impact of properties, entitled homeowners to a tax credit of up to 110% on the cost of upgrading their home. Introduced after the Covid-19 lockdowns ended, the program has led to a surge in home renovations, boosting Italy’s economic activity.

However, the initiative has been criticized by former Prime Minister Mario Draghi, who called it “a system without checks” after it was revealed that $4.6 billion of fraud had been linked to the scheme.

The law ending the tax credit program specified that construction work that has already begun will continue.

Debt-laden Italy slams ‘crazy’ ECB rate hike READ MORE: Debt-laden Italy slams ‘crazy’ ECB rate hike

Meanwhile, former Italian premier Giuseppe Conte, whose government introduced the Superbonus system in 2020, warned the move would deal “a fatal blow” to the construction sector. “We’re putting at risk 25,000 companies and 130,000 jobs,” he claimed.

The president of the ANCE national building association, Federica Brancaccio, echoed the warning, adding that if the government stopped the tax credits without coming up with a structural solution, then “thousands of companies will be permanently without liquidity and construction sites will stop completely, with serious consequences on families.”

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Nazi collaborators, dissidents and Soviet functionaries: The untold story of how Ukraine achieved independence
Nazi collaborators, dissidents and Soviet functionaries: The untold story of how Ukraine achieved independence FEATURE
Kosovo, Donbass and Catalonia are famous examples, but do you realize how many countries have problems with separatism?
Kosovo, Donbass and Catalonia are famous examples, but do you realize how many countries have problems with separatism? FEATURE
Western diplomacy is immature and incapable of dialogue – Russian ambassador to India
Western diplomacy is immature and incapable of dialogue – Russian ambassador to India FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Nazi collaborators, dissidents and Soviet functionaries: The untold story of how Ukraine achieved independence
Nazi collaborators, dissidents and Soviet functionaries: The untold story of how Ukraine achieved independence FEATURE
Kosovo, Donbass and Catalonia are famous examples, but do you realize how many countries have problems with separatism?
Kosovo, Donbass and Catalonia are famous examples, but do you realize how many countries have problems with separatism? FEATURE
Western diplomacy is immature and incapable of dialogue – Russian ambassador to India
Western diplomacy is immature and incapable of dialogue – Russian ambassador to India FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Africa and the scars of French colonialism
0:00
23:13
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Reflections
0:00
26:7
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies