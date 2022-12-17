icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 Dec, 2022 06:35
HomeBusiness News

Debt-laden Italy slams ‘crazy’ ECB rate hike

Three senior ministers make unusually negative comments about the Eurozone financial regulator’s policy
Debt-laden Italy slams ‘crazy’ ECB rate hike
© Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky

Italian ministers publicly lashed out at the European Central Bank on Friday for a yet another interest rate hike, branding the decision “baffling” and “crazy.”

The comments from three senior ministers from the recently appointed Italian government come after the ECB raised its benchmark rate by half a percentage point on Thursday. It’s feared the move, aimed at taming inflation, will pile financial pressure on one of the Eurozone's most indebted countries.

Shortly after the announcement, Italy’s Defense Minister Guido Crosetto wrote on Twitter that raising interest rates “makes no sense,” sarcastically thanking ECB President Christine Lagarde for the “Christmas present.” Crosetto posted a chart illustrating the widening spread between German and Italian borrowing costs alongside his comments.

READ MORE: Germany resorts to record borrowing

He also slammed the regulator’s plan to reduce sovereign bond purchases, calling the move “crazy”, and saying ECB decisions are “taken and communicated with superficiality and detachment.”

By lifting rates, the monetary regulator will harm economic growth, impacting markets and households, Italy’s Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani said on Friday, adding that it was “fair” to criticize such moves. He claimed inflation in the EU largely stems from “external” factors such as the conflict in Ukraine.

Echoing remarks from his colleagues, Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini labeled the ECB's decision-making as “unbelievable, baffling” and “worrying”.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible?
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible? FEATURE
Date with destiny: Is this finally Messi’s time for World Cup glory?
Date with destiny: Is this finally Messi’s time for World Cup glory? FEATURE
This North African country’s growing influence is putting it in the US crosshairs
This North African country’s growing influence is putting it in the US crosshairs FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible?
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible? FEATURE
Date with destiny: Is this finally Messi’s time for World Cup glory?
Date with destiny: Is this finally Messi’s time for World Cup glory? FEATURE
This North African country’s growing influence is putting it in the US crosshairs
This North African country’s growing influence is putting it in the US crosshairs FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Did China just kill the petrodollar and US hegemony? (Professor Huang Jing) E1125
0:00
29:13
Whistleblowers in jail
0:00
26:15
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies