icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 Feb, 2023 05:22
HomeBusiness News

Energy costs threaten survival of UK pubs – report

The number of insolvencies surged over 80% last year, according to research data
Energy costs threaten survival of UK pubs – report
© Getty Images / John Rensten

A growing number of British pubs are closing down due to rising energy bills and inflation, data published by accountancy firm UHY Hacker Young has shown.

According to a report from the company, 512 pub and bar companies collapsed in the UK last year amid the cost-of-living crisis, up from 280 in 2021. The firm says the number of such insolvencies jumped as much as 83% in 2022.

The cost-of-living crisis, including interest rate rises, has impacted consumer habits, making them less likely to spend on ‘non-essentials’, including a drink or a meal at a pub. Rail strikes have also prevented many customers from travelling to pubs in town or city centers,” the report’s authors state.

Inflation is driving up costs that pubs themselves have to pay for beer and food supplies, the findings show. As many of the establishments have little to no savings or capacity to borrow following the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns, more of them are forced to close their doors.

This is a particularly difficult period for pub and bar owners, who find they need to spend more and more while earning less and less. Following an extended period of lost revenues during the pandemic, the cost-of-living crisis has been the final nail in the coffin for many,” said Peter Kubik, one of the analysts behind the report.

The news comes after the British government announced plans to slash the aid it provides to businesses and public sector organizations for the payment of energy bills.

Britons facing ‘permanent’ reduction in living standards – report READ MORE: Britons facing ‘permanent’ reduction in living standards – report

The current Energy Bill Relief Scheme, which was introduced in September last year, has reportedly provided £18 billion ($22 billion) to businesses to help with soaring energy costs. However, the scheme comes to an end in March, and a new support package will reportedly see funding reduced to £5.5 billion ($6.7 billion).

The spiraling cost of energy has been our members’ number one concern for close to a year now and remains so… As this data demonstrates, there is no doubt that energy costs are causing businesses to fail – people simply cannot afford to make ends meet and are left with no choice but to shut up shop, meaning a community loses its pub or brewery, and the jobs and livelihoods that go with it, for good,” Emma McClarkin, CEO of the British Beer and Pub Association, told news outlet City A.M.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Nazi collaborators, dissidents and Soviet functionaries: The untold story of how Ukraine achieved independence
Nazi collaborators, dissidents and Soviet functionaries: The untold story of how Ukraine achieved independence FEATURE
Kosovo, Donbass and Catalonia are famous examples, but do you realize how many countries have problems with separatism?
Kosovo, Donbass and Catalonia are famous examples, but do you realize how many countries have problems with separatism? FEATURE
Western diplomacy is immature and incapable of dialogue – Russian ambassador to India
Western diplomacy is immature and incapable of dialogue – Russian ambassador to India FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Nazi collaborators, dissidents and Soviet functionaries: The untold story of how Ukraine achieved independence
Nazi collaborators, dissidents and Soviet functionaries: The untold story of how Ukraine achieved independence FEATURE
Kosovo, Donbass and Catalonia are famous examples, but do you realize how many countries have problems with separatism?
Kosovo, Donbass and Catalonia are famous examples, but do you realize how many countries have problems with separatism? FEATURE
Western diplomacy is immature and incapable of dialogue – Russian ambassador to India
Western diplomacy is immature and incapable of dialogue – Russian ambassador to India FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Africa and the scars of French colonialism
0:00
23:13
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Reflections
0:00
26:7
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies