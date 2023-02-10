icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 Feb, 2023 05:14
German inflation accelerates

Consumer prices rose 8.7% year-on-year in January, official data shows
German inflation accelerates
© Getty Images / Guido Cozzi/Atlantide Phototravel

Germany’s inflation rate rose 8.7% on the year in January and 1.0% on the month, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) said in a press release on Thursday.

According to the preliminary data, consumer prices, harmonized to compare with other European Union countries, rose by a less-than-anticipated 9.2% year-on-year. Compared with December, prices increased by 0.5%, Destatis said.

Analysts had expected harmonized data to grow by 10.0% on an annual basis and increase by 1.2% on the previous month, according to Reuters.

“Because core inflation will remain high in 2023, a fundamental easing of inflation is not in sight,” chief economist at Hauck Aufhaeuser Lampe Privatbank, Alexander Krueger, told the media outlet.

The EU’s largest economy suffered from record inflation last year due to a surge in energy prices brought about by a drop in gas deliveries from Russia amid Ukraine-related sanctions. Issues with pipeline maintenance and then the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines further exacerbated the tight supplies. Last month, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said the German economy would avoid a sharp decline but is set to enter a technical recession.

