icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Feb, 2023 05:40
HomeBusiness News

China’s oil demand predicted to soar

The world’s second-largest crude consumer has been rapidly recovering from the pandemic restrictions
China’s oil demand predicted to soar
© Getty Images / CHUNYIP WONG

Global oil producers may have to reconsider their output policies if demand in China recovers, Reuters reports, citing the International Energy Agency (IEA).

The warning comes as the OPEC+ alliance of major oil-producing nations, led by Russia and Saudi Arabia, decided last week to maintain output at current levels.

“We expect about half of the growth in global oil demand this year will come from China,” the IEA’s executive director, Fatih Birol, told the media outlet on Sunday on the sidelines of the India Energy Week conference. He added that China’s jet fuel demand is exploding, putting upward pressure on demand.

“If demand goes up very strongly, if the Chinese economy rebounds, then there will be a need, in my view, for the OPEC+ countries to look at their [output] policies,” Birol noted.

In October, OPEC+ member states decided to cut output by 2 million barrels a day from November through 2023 – the biggest output reduction since 2020 – which was agreed to despite US pressure to pump more.

China ramps up fuel oil imports blended from Russian crude – media READ MORE: China ramps up fuel oil imports blended from Russian crude – media

The energy alliance has opted against further output cuts amid Western sanctions on Russia, citing concerns that Moscow could slash oil production in response to the embargo and price cap on its seaborne oil exports.

Uncertainty over Chinese demand also influenced OPEC’s decision, experts say, as the world’s largest crude importer and number two LNG buyer is still struggling with the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last week, the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee, which tracks the alliance’s compliance with its output quota, reportedly recommended leaving the production cuts agreed to last year in place.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

No quiet on the Eastern front: How the US has worked to prevent Russia and Japan from putting a formal end to World War Two
No quiet on the Eastern front: How the US has worked to prevent Russia and Japan from putting a formal end to World War Two FEATURE
The Fight for Ugledar: Why controlling a small town in southwestern Donbass is so important for the Russian military
The Fight for Ugledar: Why controlling a small town in southwestern Donbass is so important for the Russian military FEATURE
The Maidan sniper killings were pivotal for the 2014 Kiev coup – why is research into the massacre being censored in the West?
The Maidan sniper killings were pivotal for the 2014 Kiev coup – why is research into the massacre being censored in the West? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

No quiet on the Eastern front: How the US has worked to prevent Russia and Japan from putting a formal end to World War Two
No quiet on the Eastern front: How the US has worked to prevent Russia and Japan from putting a formal end to World War Two FEATURE
The Fight for Ugledar: Why controlling a small town in southwestern Donbass is so important for the Russian military
The Fight for Ugledar: Why controlling a small town in southwestern Donbass is so important for the Russian military FEATURE
The Maidan sniper killings were pivotal for the 2014 Kiev coup – why is research into the massacre being censored in the West?
The Maidan sniper killings were pivotal for the 2014 Kiev coup – why is research into the massacre being censored in the West? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The murder of whistleblower Babita Deokaran
0:00
25:18
CrossTalk: Against peace?
0:00
27:47
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies