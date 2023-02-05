icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Feb, 2023 09:27
HomeBusiness News

Russia’s LNG production hits record high

The country has been ramping up output despite Western sanctions, official statistics show
Russia’s LNG production hits record high
©  Sputnik/Maksim Blinov

Production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Russia increased by 8.1% last year to a record 32.5 million tons, the Federal Statistics Service Rosstat reported on Wednesday.

Data showed that in December the figure was down by 4.8% compared to the same month in 2021, at 2.8 million tons. It was 0.4% higher than in November 2022.

According to the report, 11.5 million tons of LNG was produced at the plant of the Sakhalin-2 project.

The statistics service said the main reason for the record production was a reduction in the volume of repairs in 2022, after large scheduled maintenance work was carried out in 2021.

According to Rosstat, LNG production in Russia in 2021 amounted to about 30.1 million tons, and in 2020 the figure was 1.1% higher, at 30.5 million tons.

Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandr Novak said earlier that the country boosted LNG exports in 2022 by 8%, to reach 46 billion cubic meters.

READ MORE: Russian LNG shipments to China skyrocket

In Russia, large-tonnage LNG is traditionally produced by Sakhalin Energy plants (owned by Gazprom, Mitsui and Mitsubishi), as well as Novatek’s Yamal LNG plant in the Arctic.

Liquified natural gas is also produced by Gazprom's medium-tonnage plant at the Portovaya compressor station located on the Russian coast of the Baltic Sea.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Last bow for ‘The Last Emperor’: The Russian MMA colossus preparing for his final battle
Last bow for ‘The Last Emperor’: The Russian MMA colossus preparing for his final battle FEATURE
‘There is no God here’: How conflict between the Orthodox Christian Church and the Soviet Union helped define modern Russia
‘There is no God here’: How conflict between the Orthodox Christian Church and the Soviet Union helped define modern Russia FEATURE
'This conflict will fundamentally change Russia': A young Muscovite explains why he volunteered to fight Ukraine
'This conflict will fundamentally change Russia': A young Muscovite explains why he volunteered to fight Ukraine FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Last bow for ‘The Last Emperor’: The Russian MMA colossus preparing for his final battle
Last bow for ‘The Last Emperor’: The Russian MMA colossus preparing for his final battle FEATURE
‘There is no God here’: How conflict between the Orthodox Christian Church and the Soviet Union helped define modern Russia
‘There is no God here’: How conflict between the Orthodox Christian Church and the Soviet Union helped define modern Russia FEATURE
'This conflict will fundamentally change Russia': A young Muscovite explains why he volunteered to fight Ukraine
'This conflict will fundamentally change Russia': A young Muscovite explains why he volunteered to fight Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Hilt and tilt? Syed Ata Hasnain, retired lieutenant general of the Indian Army
0:00
30:4
The cost of Brazil elections & gun violence
0:00
26:1
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies