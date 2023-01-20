icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 Jan, 2023 13:50
HomeBusiness News

Russian LNG shipments to China skyrocket

The surge makes Russia the country’s fourth largest supplier of the fuel
Russian LNG shipments to China skyrocket
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev

Chinese imports of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) soared by 43.9% to 6.5 million tons in 2022, according to data released by China’s customs agency on Friday.

In monetary terms, Russia’s exports of the super-chilled fuel to China increased by nearly two and a half times to $6.7 billion, the data shows. Russia is now China’s fourth biggest supplier of LNG.

Australia remained China’s largest provider, having sent 21.9 million tons of LNG worth $16 billion last year. Qatar and Malaysia followed with 15.7 and 7.4 million tons exported, respectively. In monetary terms, this amounted to a respective $11.5 billion and $6.8 billion in sales by Qatar and Malaysia.

Russia was followed by Indonesia, which shipped 3.7 million tons of LNG worth $3.1 billion and the US, whose exports of the fuel to the world’s biggest energy consumer reached 2.1 million tons, worth $2.2 billion.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

‘Putin considers Erdogan a real man’: Why Russia maintains friendly relations with one of NATO’s key members
‘Putin considers Erdogan a real man’: Why Russia maintains friendly relations with one of NATO’s key members FEATURE
‘Russiagate’ is dead, but the control of social media that the US government gained from it is here to stay
‘Russiagate’ is dead, but the control of social media that the US government gained from it is here to stay FEATURE
Under Nazi siege: How Saint Petersburg survived the bloodiest blockade in human history
Under Nazi siege: How Saint Petersburg survived the bloodiest blockade in human history FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Putin considers Erdogan a real man’: Why Russia maintains friendly relations with one of NATO’s key members
‘Putin considers Erdogan a real man’: Why Russia maintains friendly relations with one of NATO’s key members FEATURE
‘Russiagate’ is dead, but the control of social media that the US government gained from it is here to stay
‘Russiagate’ is dead, but the control of social media that the US government gained from it is here to stay FEATURE
Under Nazi siege: How Saint Petersburg survived the bloodiest blockade in human history
Under Nazi siege: How Saint Petersburg survived the bloodiest blockade in human history FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: WWIII has started?
0:00
25:3
The cost of food amid surging inflation
0:00
24:8
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies