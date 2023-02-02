icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 Feb, 2023 10:17
Russian industrial production withstands sanctions

Last year’s output was similar to 2021, despite Western governments trying to crush the nation’s economy
Russian industrial production withstands sanctions
© Getty Images / Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg

Russian industrial production held steady last year, nearly matching 2021 levels, official data shows, even as the US and its NATO allies imposed unprecedented economic sanctions over Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine.

Output was down only 0.6% for the full year, according to figures released on Wednesday by the Federal Statistics Service, Rosstat, beating the consensus of 0.7% predicted by economists in a Bloomberg survey. Industrial production this year will fare even better, rising an estimated 2% on gains in military-related industries, according to Alexander Isakov of Bloomberg Economics.

Surging military production has also helped Russia’s industrial sector make up for the effects of Western sanctions in 2022. President Vladimir Putin said last month that Russia’s defense industry was continuing to ramp up production, ensuring victory in Ukraine. “The defense-industrial complex greatly contributes to the dynamics of the manufacturing sector. Over the past year, it has seriously picked up steam and continues to increase capacity.”

Overall industrial production fell 4.3% from a year earlier in December, but was 11% higher than November’s rate, Rosstat said. For the full year, the country posted gains in key segments. Energy output rose 0.1% from 2021’s level, including a 0.7% gain in oil and natural gas volumes. Electricity generation rose 0.6%, finished metal products advanced 7%, and food production climbed 0.4%.

Russian economy doing much better than expected – Putin READ MORE: Russian economy doing much better than expected – Putin

Russian coal output rose 0.4% to 437 million tons, while LNG volumes jumped 8.1% from a year earlier. Metals production was up 0.8% on year. Output of medicines and other medical materials climbed 8.6%.

Segments with declines in production included chemicals, falling 3.8%, and textiles, down 8.3%. Wood and paper products dropped 9.1%. Only 450,000 passenger cars were produced in Russia last year, down 67%, as Mercedes-Benz, Ford Motor and other major international carmakers pulled out of the country.

President Putin said last month that Russian gross domestic product likely fell about 2.5% last year, outperforming expert predictions, reflecting a strong food harvest and other gains. Last March, one month after the Ukraine conflict began, the average analyst estimate in a Bloomberg poll predicted a 9.6% decline. The ruble is currently trading at 70 to the US dollar, around 10% stronger than where it stood before the sanctions began.

Top stories

RT Features

'This conflict will fundamentally change Russia': A young Muscovite explains why he volunteered to fight Ukraine
'This conflict will fundamentally change Russia': A young Muscovite explains why he volunteered to fight Ukraine FEATURE
Sex, lies and videotape: Yet another scandal involving Western mercenaries engulfs Ukraine
Sex, lies and videotape: Yet another scandal involving Western mercenaries engulfs Ukraine FEATURE
As the Pentagon’s favorite think tank calls for a swift end to the Ukraine conflict, is the mood shifting in Washington?
As the Pentagon’s favorite think tank calls for a swift end to the Ukraine conflict, is the mood shifting in Washington? FEATURE

