US allies join export curbs on China – AP

Japan and the Netherlands have reportedly bowed to pressure from Washington on tighter supply controls for microchips

The United States has agreed a deal with Japan and the Netherlands to restrict China’s access to materials used to make advanced computer chips, the Associated Press reported on Monday, citing sources.

According to the media outlet, a person familiar with the talks said it was unclear when all three sides would announce the agreement.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby stated on Friday that Dutch and Japanese officials were in Washington for talks led by President Joe Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, which covered the “safety and security of emerging technologies,” among other issues.

Earlier this month, Biden met separately with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to push for tighter export controls, according to the AP.

In October, the Biden administration imposed export controls to prevent China from obtaining high-end US technology which Washington claims could be used for military purposes. The US has urged allies such as Japan and the Netherlands to follow suit, the AP reports.

China has repeatedly called the measures unfair and warned they may backfire on US companies, adding that trade curbs will disrupt supply chains and jeopardize global economic recovery. In December, Beijing filed a formal complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO) over export curbs which it argues threaten the interests of Chinese companies.

