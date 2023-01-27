icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Jan, 2023 12:00
HomeBusiness News

Japan expands anti-Russia sanctions

Tokyo will prohibit supplies of semiconductors, robots and gas exploration equipment
Japan expands anti-Russia sanctions
©  Getty Images / sefa ozel

Japan announced additional Ukraine-related sanctions against Russia on Friday, banning exports of technology products and freezing assets belonging to officials, businessmen and companies from the country.

The new round of penalties targeted 36 individuals and 52 organizations in Russia. Tokyo will prohibit Russia-bound shipments of goods that can be used “to enhance military capability” to 49 organizations.

The ban on exports by Japanese companies extends to a range of technology products such as semiconductor equipment and components, robots, power generators, explosives, and vaccines, as well as X-ray inspection gear and gas exploration equipment, the country’s trade ministry said.

“In light of the situation surrounding Ukraine and to contribute to international efforts to secure peace, Japan will implement export bans in line with other major nations,” the Ministry of Economy Trade and Industry stated in a release.

As part of the sanctions, Japan will freeze the assets of 22 individuals including Justice Minister Konstantin Chuychenko, Deputy Defense Minister Mikhail Mizintsev, and three entities including aircraft manufacturer JSC Irkut Corp and missile producer Avangard Machine Building Plant. The restrictions will come into force on February 3.

READ MORE: US imposes sanctions on Russian deputy prime minister

The move comes as Japan chairs the Group of Seven (G7) industrialized nations and is rushing to reinforce pressure on Moscow in lockstep with its Western allies.

The previous day, the US expanded sanctions targeting Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Trade Minister Denis Manturov, along with the head of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov, and telecoms millionaire Sergey Adonyev. The US also sanctioned business structures associated with Russian billionaire Vladimir Potanin, who is a major shareholder in global nickel producer, Norilsk Nickel.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

The Kiev Purge: What has spurred a wave of resignations among senior Ukrainian officials?
The Kiev Purge: What has spurred a wave of resignations among senior Ukrainian officials? FEATURE
NATO's best tanks are going to Ukraine, what will it mean on the battlefield?
NATO's best tanks are going to Ukraine, what will it mean on the battlefield? FEATURE
MARIUPOL IN PHOTOS: How the battle-scarred city has changed after eight months under Russian control
MARIUPOL IN PHOTOS: How the battle-scarred city has changed after eight months under Russian control FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The Kiev Purge: What has spurred a wave of resignations among senior Ukrainian officials?
The Kiev Purge: What has spurred a wave of resignations among senior Ukrainian officials? FEATURE
NATO's best tanks are going to Ukraine, what will it mean on the battlefield?
NATO's best tanks are going to Ukraine, what will it mean on the battlefield? FEATURE
MARIUPOL IN PHOTOS: How the battle-scarred city has changed after eight months under Russian control
MARIUPOL IN PHOTOS: How the battle-scarred city has changed after eight months under Russian control FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Glacier guardian: Looking into the ice to understand our past, present and future
0:00
25:52
CrossTalk: Kiev’s propaganda
0:00
24:59
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies