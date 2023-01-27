Japan expands anti-Russia sanctions

Tokyo will prohibit supplies of semiconductors, robots and gas exploration equipment

Japan announced additional Ukraine-related sanctions against Russia on Friday, banning exports of technology products and freezing assets belonging to officials, businessmen and companies from the country.

The new round of penalties targeted 36 individuals and 52 organizations in Russia. Tokyo will prohibit Russia-bound shipments of goods that can be used “to enhance military capability” to 49 organizations.

The ban on exports by Japanese companies extends to a range of technology products such as semiconductor equipment and components, robots, power generators, explosives, and vaccines, as well as X-ray inspection gear and gas exploration equipment, the country’s trade ministry said.

“In light of the situation surrounding Ukraine and to contribute to international efforts to secure peace, Japan will implement export bans in line with other major nations,” the Ministry of Economy Trade and Industry stated in a release.

As part of the sanctions, Japan will freeze the assets of 22 individuals including Justice Minister Konstantin Chuychenko, Deputy Defense Minister Mikhail Mizintsev, and three entities including aircraft manufacturer JSC Irkut Corp and missile producer Avangard Machine Building Plant. The restrictions will come into force on February 3.

The move comes as Japan chairs the Group of Seven (G7) industrialized nations and is rushing to reinforce pressure on Moscow in lockstep with its Western allies.

The previous day, the US expanded sanctions targeting Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Trade Minister Denis Manturov, along with the head of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov, and telecoms millionaire Sergey Adonyev. The US also sanctioned business structures associated with Russian billionaire Vladimir Potanin, who is a major shareholder in global nickel producer, Norilsk Nickel.

