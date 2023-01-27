icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Jan, 2023 07:11
US imposes sanctions on Russian deputy prime minister

The updated blacklist also targets the businesses of Russian billionaire and nickel magnate Vladimir Potanin
US imposes sanctions on Russian deputy prime minister
Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation Denis Manturov ©  Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov

The US has published an expanded sanctions list targeting Russian officials and businessmen.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Trade Minister Denis Manturov was added to the list on Thursday, along with the head of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov and his family, and telecoms millionaire Sergey Adonyev.

The list of companies subject to US penalties has also been updated to include a number of business structures associated with Russian billionaire, Vladimir Potanin, who is a major shareholder in global nickel producer, Norilsk Nickel. He was personally sanctioned in December.

Other companies added to the list include Whiteleave Holdings, Interros Invest and Interros Capital. Norilsk Nickel board member, Sergey Batekhin, has also become the subject of US penalties.

Washington last expanded its anti-Russia sanctions in December, when the country’s shipping industry and scientific institutions were targeted.

