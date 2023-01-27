US imposes sanctions on Russian deputy prime minister

The updated blacklist also targets the businesses of Russian billionaire and nickel magnate Vladimir Potanin

The US has published an expanded sanctions list targeting Russian officials and businessmen.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Trade Minister Denis Manturov was added to the list on Thursday, along with the head of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov and his family, and telecoms millionaire Sergey Adonyev.

The list of companies subject to US penalties has also been updated to include a number of business structures associated with Russian billionaire, Vladimir Potanin, who is a major shareholder in global nickel producer, Norilsk Nickel. He was personally sanctioned in December.

Other companies added to the list include Whiteleave Holdings, Interros Invest and Interros Capital. Norilsk Nickel board member, Sergey Batekhin, has also become the subject of US penalties.

Washington last expanded its anti-Russia sanctions in December, when the country’s shipping industry and scientific institutions were targeted.

