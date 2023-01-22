icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Jan, 2023 12:34
HomeBusiness News

Russians leading in new foreign corporate openings in Türkiye

A record number of companies with capital from abroad were established in the country last year
Russians leading in new foreign corporate openings in Türkiye
© Getty Images / Darrell Gulin

Over 1,300 companies were created by Russian citizens in Türkiye in 2022, data published on Sunday by Türkiye’s Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges shows.

According to the findings, 1,363 firms were registered in the country with Russian participation, including 140 joint stock companies and 1,223 limited liability firms.

The share of Russian companies in the overall number of firms established with foreign capital in Türkiye was the largest, surpassing Iranian (1,300) and German companies (484).

Data shows that a total of 20,135 companies were established in Türkiye in 2022 using foreign capital, the most since 2010.

The agency notes that foreigners invested mainly in the wholesale trade sector (3,070 companies), followed by real estate (1,043) and commercial services (938).

The majority of the new companies were registered in Istanbul (12,462), followed by Antalya (1,648) and Ankara (821).

Economic cooperation between Russia and Türkiye has been on the rise in recent months, as Ankara refused to take part in the Ukraine-related Western sanctions on Moscow. Trade turnover between Russia and Türkiye soared 84% in 2022 against the previous year, and Ankara became Moscow’s second-largest trading partner after China, according to the latest data from Russia’s Federal Customs Service. The agency has yet to reveal the exact figures for trade turnover.

READ MORE: Russia and Türkiye start work on natural gas hub – Gazprom

In mid-2022, the two countries signed a roadmap for economic cooperation that envisaged bringing bilateral trade turnover to $100 billion a year. The two nations also recently agreed to introduce the Russian ruble as a settlement currency, including using it for payments for Russian natural gas.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

The Cossack who took on the Bolsheviks: How a Russian officer inadvertently buried independent Ukraine
The Cossack who took on the Bolsheviks: How a Russian officer inadvertently buried independent Ukraine FEATURE
‘Putin considers Erdogan a real man’: Why Russia maintains friendly relations with one of NATO’s key members
‘Putin considers Erdogan a real man’: Why Russia maintains friendly relations with one of NATO’s key members FEATURE
‘Russiagate’ is dead, but the control of social media that the US government gained from it is here to stay
‘Russiagate’ is dead, but the control of social media that the US government gained from it is here to stay FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The Cossack who took on the Bolsheviks: How a Russian officer inadvertently buried independent Ukraine
The Cossack who took on the Bolsheviks: How a Russian officer inadvertently buried independent Ukraine FEATURE
‘Putin considers Erdogan a real man’: Why Russia maintains friendly relations with one of NATO’s key members
‘Putin considers Erdogan a real man’: Why Russia maintains friendly relations with one of NATO’s key members FEATURE
‘Russiagate’ is dead, but the control of social media that the US government gained from it is here to stay
‘Russiagate’ is dead, but the control of social media that the US government gained from it is here to stay FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Europe’s drastic swing to the right
0:00
26:41
United we fall? Mikatekiso Kubayi, Researcher at the Institute for Global Dialogue associated with UNISA
0:00
27:49
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies