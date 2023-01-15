icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
15 Jan, 2023 06:01
HomeBusiness News

Russian forex reserves keep growing

The country’s holdings surged by more than $14 billion in December, according to the Central Bank
Russian forex reserves keep growing
© Getty Images / Mordolff

Russia continues to grow its foreign currency reserves, which surpassed $580 billion in December, the Bank of Russia announced this week.

According to the regulator, holdings amounted to $581.9 billion as of January 1, rising by 2.6% or $14.7 billion month-on-month due to a positive revaluation of currencies.

The figure, however, is lower than a year ago – on January 1, 2022, the country’s international reserves stood at $630.6 billion, and later reached a historical maximum of $643.2 billion on February 18.

Russia’s forex reserves consist of monetary gold, Special Drawing Rights (SDR) within the IMF and foreign currency held within the country, as well as Chinese yuan assets.

Roughly half of the holdings were frozen by Western central banks in early March as part of anti-Russia sanctions over the Ukraine conflict. In addition to freezing the funds, Western countries banned operations related to their management.

On November 30, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proposed to create an investment fund from frozen Russian assets and blocked funds that belong to Russian businessmen, and use the profits for the post-conflict restoration of Ukraine.

EU backs member states seizing Russian assets READ MORE: EU backs member states seizing Russian assets

Moscow has repeatedly called the freezing of its assets “theft” and warned that it contradicts international law.

Russian authorities are considering all possible legal mechanisms to regain access to Russian foreign assets and are ready to take decisive steps to protect national property,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a press briefing on Thursday. She called the West’s seizing of Russian assets a “gross encroachment on sovereign property” and warned of an “adequate response.”

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Corruption scandal in Ukraine's 'International Legion:' Why an Australian TV star is accused of stealing millions
Corruption scandal in Ukraine's 'International Legion:' Why an Australian TV star is accused of stealing millions FEATURE
'The entire town is littered with bodies': How Ukraine suffered a humiliating defeat in Soledar after a relentless Russian assault
'The entire town is littered with bodies': How Ukraine suffered a humiliating defeat in Soledar after a relentless Russian assault FEATURE
The rise and fall of ‘Russian Hawaii’: How America's 50th state almost ended up under the Tsar's control
The rise and fall of ‘Russian Hawaii’: How America's 50th state almost ended up under the Tsar's control FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Corruption scandal in Ukraine's 'International Legion:' Why an Australian TV star is accused of stealing millions
Corruption scandal in Ukraine's 'International Legion:' Why an Australian TV star is accused of stealing millions FEATURE
'The entire town is littered with bodies': How Ukraine suffered a humiliating defeat in Soledar after a relentless Russian assault
'The entire town is littered with bodies': How Ukraine suffered a humiliating defeat in Soledar after a relentless Russian assault FEATURE
The rise and fall of ‘Russian Hawaii’: How America's 50th state almost ended up under the Tsar's control
The rise and fall of ‘Russian Hawaii’: How America's 50th state almost ended up under the Tsar's control FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Ian Bremmer: Global South won’t back Russia sanctions because of West’s hypocrisy!
0:00
30:25
CrossTalk: Start of the end?
0:00
24:40
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies