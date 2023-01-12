icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
12 Jan, 2023
Bitcoin extends longest rally since pandemic

The top cryptocurrencies are recovering after a sharp plunge in the wake of the FTX collapse
Bitcoin extended its gains for the ninth straight day on Thursday and surged above $18,000, in the longest winning streak since 2020.

The world’s most popular cryptocurrency gained more than 10% in January, and jumped by 8% over the past week. As of 11am GMT on Thursday, it was trading at $18,187, marking a 4% surge over the past 24 hours, according to the CoinMarketCap website.

Bitcoin’s value has grown amid cooling inflation and hopes that “the Federal Reserve will slow the pace of interest-rate hikes,” Bloomberg reported, adding that the latest rally comes as a “stark contrast to last year’s slump.”

Bitcoin fell nearly 65% in 2022 as the wider cryptocurrency market faced headwinds resulting from numerous bankruptcies and collapses in the sector, including the implosion of FTX, the second-largest crypto exchange at the time of its insolvency. 

READ MORE: Peter Schiff warns of ‘crypto extinction’

“Risk assets have been rallying, I think, for the reason that the terminal rate is coming slowly but surely into the foreground and positioning has been bearish and transitioning, which means bullish near-term price action,” the founder of Tallbacken Capital Advisors, Michael Purves, said.

Despite recent predictions that Bitcoin could plunge 70% this year due to the fallout of the FTX collapse, analysts believe that once the outlook for the digital-asset market clears up, large players, including institutions, will come back, pushing up the price.

