icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 Jan, 2023 12:17
HomeBusiness News

Argentina and China expand currency swap deal – media

The countries commit to expanding the use of the yuan on the Argentinian market for bilateral trade
Argentina and China expand currency swap deal – media
© Getty Images / Peter Dazeley

China and Argentina have formalized the expansion of a currency swap deal, Reuters reported on Sunday, citing the Central Bank of Argentina. The step is expected to boost the drained forex reserves of the South American nation.

China is currently Argentina’s second largest trade partner after Brazil, and the second biggest destination for Argentinian exports.

The currency swap agreement allows Argentinian companies that export to China to make settlements in yuan or dollars, which eases the outflow of foreign currency from the central bank.

Argentina’s Central Bank Governor Miguel Pesce and his Chinese counterpart Yi Gang “confirmed that the deal for the swap of currencies between both institutions has been activated and committed to deepening the use of (the Chinese yuan) in the Argentine market,” the statement seen by the news agency reads.

China setting new world energy order – FT READ MORE: China setting new world energy order – FT

The chiefs of the Argentinian and Chinese monetary regulators met during the Bimonthly Meeting of Central Bank Governors hosted by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) in Basel, Switzerland.

According to the document, the procedure “comprises the exchange of currency for reinforcement of international reserves of 130 billion yuan and a special activation of 35 billion yuan to compensate operations on the foreign exchange market.”

The deal was announced in November after months of negotiations. Back then, Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez said it was worth $5 billion.

Argentina's government needs to rebuild reserves to cover trade costs and future debt repayments, as more reserves are a key objective of a major debt deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

The ghost of Lenin: Why didn't Russia and Ukraine sort out their border issues when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991?
The ghost of Lenin: Why didn't Russia and Ukraine sort out their border issues when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991? FEATURE
Soviet Star Wars: How sci-fi from the USSR influenced some of Hollywood's most iconic films
Soviet Star Wars: How sci-fi from the USSR influenced some of Hollywood's most iconic films FEATURE
Faced with a new wave of Covid, China is opening its borders –  was Beijing left with no other choice?
Faced with a new wave of Covid, China is opening its borders –  was Beijing left with no other choice? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The ghost of Lenin: Why didn't Russia and Ukraine sort out their border issues when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991?
The ghost of Lenin: Why didn't Russia and Ukraine sort out their border issues when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991? FEATURE
Soviet Star Wars: How sci-fi from the USSR influenced some of Hollywood's most iconic films
Soviet Star Wars: How sci-fi from the USSR influenced some of Hollywood's most iconic films FEATURE
Faced with a new wave of Covid, China is opening its borders –  was Beijing left with no other choice?
Faced with a new wave of Covid, China is opening its borders –  was Beijing left with no other choice? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
US-OPEC relations souring
0:00
26:20
Dr. Vandana Shiva: ‘Totalitarian Control Over Life’: How The ‘Poison Cartel’ Controls Food & Life on Earth
0:00
28:40
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies