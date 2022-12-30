icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
30 Dec, 2022 10:44
HomeBusiness News

European stocks end worst year since 2018

Leading indices have sold off on high inflation, geopolitical tensions, and tightening monetary policy
European stocks end worst year since 2018
© Getty Images / D-Keine

Major European stock indices struggled in 2022, with most showing their worst performance since before the Covid-19 pandemic, CNBC reported on Friday.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index began the last trading day of the year down more than 12% versus a year ago, its worst yearly drop since a 13.24% plunge in 2018, according to the media outlet.

The French CAC 40 is on pace to register a 12% plunge for the year, while the German DAX is on track to lose 18% in 2022, the worst performance in five years in both cases. The UK’s FTSE 100 has done slightly better, but is still set to lose 2% for the year.

Analysts attribute the poor performance to this year’s geopolitical troubles, in particular the conflict in Ukraine and the subsequent sweeping sanctions against Russia by the West. The resulting global surge in food and energy prices has sent inflation in many countries to multi-decade highs, quickly ushering in a full-blown cost-of-living crisis in Western countries.

Meanwhile, the steps taken globally to stem the surge of inflation, such as interest rate hikes, which many central banks enacted this year, are seen by many as inadequate. Meanwhile, both the rising prices and higher borrowing costs have significantly affected industrial activity, causing many economists to warn of a looming global recession.

The lingering Covid-19 lockdowns in China, which were only recently lifted, also contributed to the uncertainty in stock markets.

Russian central bank explains ruble’s slide READ MORE: Russian central bank explains ruble’s slide

Market experts say that the subdued appetite for riskier investments, such as stocks, that was seen throughout most of this year may remain in place in 2023.

Investors are going into 2023 with a cautious mindset, prepared for more rate hikes, and expecting recessions around the globe. And then there’s China and its U-turn on Covid prevention. It’s been quite the shift from fighting every case to living with the virus and that creates enormous uncertainty for the start of the year,” Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at the forex trading platform OANDA, told Bloomberg.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Doomed to fail: How Lenin and Stalin placed a ticking time bomb under the Soviet Union exactly 100 years ago
Doomed to fail: How Lenin and Stalin placed a ticking time bomb under the Soviet Union exactly 100 years ago FEATURE
Hunting for Russians: How a Ukrainian law firm runs a campaign targeting ordinary people in Western Europe
Hunting for Russians: How a Ukrainian law firm runs a campaign targeting ordinary people in Western Europe FEATURE
Russia’s sporting heroes of 2022
Russia’s sporting heroes of 2022 FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Doomed to fail: How Lenin and Stalin placed a ticking time bomb under the Soviet Union exactly 100 years ago
Doomed to fail: How Lenin and Stalin placed a ticking time bomb under the Soviet Union exactly 100 years ago FEATURE
Hunting for Russians: How a Ukrainian law firm runs a campaign targeting ordinary people in Western Europe
Hunting for Russians: How a Ukrainian law firm runs a campaign targeting ordinary people in Western Europe FEATURE
Russia’s sporting heroes of 2022
Russia’s sporting heroes of 2022 FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The Cost of Crypto
0:00
24:57
CrossTalk: Anticipating 2023
0:00
25:16
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies