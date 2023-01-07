Russia’s biggest automaker mulls exports to Africa – deputy PM

AvtoVAZ cars are already sold in dozens of countries across the world

Major Russian automobile producer AvtoVAZ plans to export around 20,000 vehicles in 2023, and is considering the possibility of entering African markets, Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov told TASS.

AvtoVAZ is the largest car manufacturer in Russia and Eastern Europe, producing over one million vehicles a year. It already has a stable market share in CIS countries and also exports cars to Iran, Syria, Mongolia, Tunisia, Lebanon, Egypt, Türkiye, and Hungary. The company recently started exporting automobiles to China and the United Arab Emirates.

When asked about the possibility of exporting cars made by another Russian carmaker, Moskvich, the deputy PM said the issue would be studied.

“This approach is largely true not just for Moskvich, but for other carmakers as well. At the same time, markets of the Eurasian Economic Union and CIS countries remain traditionally important for the Russian car industry,” said Manturov, who is also Russia’s industry and trade minister.

