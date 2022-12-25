icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Dec, 2022 10:47
HomeBusiness News

Freezing weather hammers US gas output – Bloomberg

Production of natural gas sees biggest one-day drop in more than a decade
Freezing weather hammers US gas output – Bloomberg
©  Andrej Ivanov / AFP

The devastating winter storm that has battered most of the US over the past two days has sent the country’s natural-gas production plummeting by nearly 10%. This marks the largest one-day drop in more than ten years, Bloomberg reported on Saturday.

In terms of volume, the plunge amounted to 2.8 million cubic meters compared to the previous day as temperatures across key producing areas dropped below freezing, according to BloombergNEF data.

At the same time, domestic demand reportedly soared to its highest daily level since early 2019.

On Saturday, Duke Energy, one of the largest investor-owned utilities in the US, asked customers across Ohio and Kentucky to conserve energy usage due to a lack of capacity under the current circumstances.

Earlier this week, Winter Storm Elliott pounded most of the US' territory, causing widespread power outages that have reportedly affected around 1.7 million homes and businesses.

READ MORE: ‘Once-in-a-generation’ winter storm wallops US

Millions of people hunkered down in a deep freeze overnight into Sunday to ride out the frigid storm that has killed at least 18 people across the country, trapping some residents inside homes with heaping snow drifts.

Travel has been heavily affected as well, with over 7,000 flights delayed and nearly 3,500 canceled. The US authorities have warned citizens against attempting to travel by car.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

War of the churches: How Ukraine has become unsafe for millions of Orthodox believers
War of the churches: How Ukraine has become unsafe for millions of Orthodox believers FEATURE
Selling a war: Report exposes how German media stirs up militancy in society and works to prevent negotiations with Russia
Selling a war: Report exposes how German media stirs up militancy in society and works to prevent negotiations with Russia FEATURE
‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration
‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

War of the churches: How Ukraine has become unsafe for millions of Orthodox believers
War of the churches: How Ukraine has become unsafe for millions of Orthodox believers FEATURE
Selling a war: Report exposes how German media stirs up militancy in society and works to prevent negotiations with Russia
Selling a war: Report exposes how German media stirs up militancy in society and works to prevent negotiations with Russia FEATURE
‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration
‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Sick of illness? Wu Zhiwei, Director of the Center for Public Health Research, Nanjing University Medical School
0:00
29:21
US not ready for war with China over Taiwan!- Ex-US Pacific Fleet Director of Intelligence
0:00
29:12
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies