icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Dec, 2022 11:06
HomeBusiness News

Japanese inflation hits 40-year high

Consumer prices have risen due to soaring energy costs, official data shows
Japanese inflation hits 40-year high
© Getty Images / Anadolu Agency / Contributor

Japan’s core consumer inflation benchmark hit a fresh four-decade high last month as companies continued to pass on rising costs to households, government data showed on Friday.

The nationwide consumer price index (CPI), which excludes volatile fresh food but includes energy costs, jumped 3.7% in November from a year ago, in line with market forecasts and up from a 3.6% gain in the previous month. It was the biggest rise since December 1981.

The data showed that, aside from utility bills, prices rose for a wide range of goods – from fried chicken, to smartphones, to air conditioners.

According to research firm Teikoku Data Bank, companies plan to hike prices for over 7,000 food products in the first four months of 2023. That’s more than double the number of the same period this year.

“We'll likely see a rush in price hikes next year that could be more intense than this year,” the research firm has warned, as companies face rising labor and distribution costs.

Japan set to return to nuclear energy READ MORE: Japan set to return to nuclear energy

On Tuesday, the Bank of Japan (BOJ), the country’s central bank, surprised markets with a policy change, signaling that it could begin moving away from years of ultra loose policies aimed at spurring wages and prices higher.

The BOJ said it would loosen the tight limits it had imposed on bond yields, which could mean future interest rate increases. The bank’s governor, Haruhiko Kuroda, stated that the BOJ had no intention to roll back stimulus as inflation was set to slow below 2% next year.

Japan’s economy unexpectedly contracted an annualized 0.8% in the third quarter of 2022 amid global recession concerns and higher import costs weighing on consumers and businesses.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

War of the churches: How Ukraine has become unsafe for millions of Orthodox believers
War of the churches: How Ukraine has become unsafe for millions of Orthodox believers FEATURE
Selling a war: Report exposes how German media stirs up militancy in society and works to prevent negotiations with Russia
Selling a war: Report exposes how German media stirs up militancy in society and works to prevent negotiations with Russia FEATURE
‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration
‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

War of the churches: How Ukraine has become unsafe for millions of Orthodox believers
War of the churches: How Ukraine has become unsafe for millions of Orthodox believers FEATURE
Selling a war: Report exposes how German media stirs up militancy in society and works to prevent negotiations with Russia
Selling a war: Report exposes how German media stirs up militancy in society and works to prevent negotiations with Russia FEATURE
‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration
‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Sick of illness? Wu Zhiwei, Director of the Center for Public Health Research, Nanjing University Medical School
0:00
29:21
US not ready for war with China over Taiwan!- Ex-US Pacific Fleet Director of Intelligence
0:00
29:12
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies