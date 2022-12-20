icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 Dec, 2022 13:48
New face of British money unveiled

The Bank of England has released images of the first pound notes to feature the portrait of King Charles III
Designs for future UK banknotes featuring the image of King Charles III were revealed by the Bank of England (BoE) on Tuesday. The regulator says the new notes will enter circulation by mid-2024.

The portrait of the king will appear on the existing designs of all four polymer banknotes (£5, £10, £20, and £50) with no other changes. The king’s image will appear on the front of the banknotes, as well as in the see-through security window.

“This is a significant moment, as the King is only the second monarch to feature on our banknotes,” BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said in a statement.

The tradition of having reigning monarchs on banknotes started in 1960, when the £1 note depicting Queen Elizabeth II was introduced for everyday use. Coins, however, have featured the reigning monarch for centuries. The first coins featuring King Charles III were released by the UK Royal Mint on December 8.

Charles became king in September, succeeding his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away after 70 years on the throne.

Coins and banknotes featuring the late Queen will remain legal tender, allowing the public to carry on using them as normal, the BoE said.

