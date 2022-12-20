icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 Dec, 2022 06:09
Major Russian bank launches new service in Iran

Individuals and businesses in both countries will be able to conduct cross-border transactions
Major Russian bank launches new service in Iran
©  Sputnik / Andranik Ghazaryan

Russia’s second largest bank, VTB, has launched a new service allowing both individuals and businesses to transfer money to and from Iran, the lender announced on Monday.  

State-owned VTB, which has been subject to sweeping Western sanctions since late February, has thus become the first lender to provide banking services to Iran, a country that has been under international restrictions for decades.   

The bank’s vice president, Denis Valvachyov, believes that such transactions will be in high demand and that the move will strengthen economic cooperation and boost tourism between the two countries.  

READ MORE: Russia’s move away from dollar ‘irreversible’ – leading banker

The new service will allow money to be sent between Russia and Iran using account details within a day. Next year, VTB is planning to expand transaction services with so-called ‘friendly’ nations, a classification describing those that have not imposed sanctions on Russia. Payments are currently available to the bank’s clients in more than ten former CIS states and some Asian countries.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

