icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Dec, 2022 06:01
HomeBusiness News

China reaps profits from record LNG tanker orders – Reuters

The country’s shipyards reportedly secured 30% of all new commissions this year
China reaps profits from record LNG tanker orders – Reuters
© Getty Images / MsLightBox

China’s shipyards secured nearly $10 billion worth of orders for the construction of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers this year, Reuters reported on Monday, citing figures from shipping data provider Clarksons Research.

According to the report, Chinese LNG tanker contracts have tripled so far this year to 45 orders, for a total of 66 vessels as of late November. This brings China’s share to 30% of global LNG carrier-building contracts against only 9% last year. The bookings are worth an estimated $9.8 billion, which is around one fifth of this year’s total LNG tanker order value.

The report notes that this year has been marked by record high demand for new LNG tankers, with the global total of 163 orders worth nearly $60 billion. The surge in demand comes as EU countries seek to replace their Russian pipeline gas imports, which have been dwindling due to sanctions and attempts to move away from Russian energy.

Analysts have pointed to South Korea’s inability to take new orders to explain the surge in Chinese commissions.

EU to import ‘huge volumes of LNG’ to replace Russian supplies – Trafigura  READ MORE: EU to import ‘huge volumes of LNG’ to replace Russian supplies – Trafigura 

Seoul is traditionally considered the largest manufacturer of LNG carriers, having made about two thirds of the global LNG tanker fleet. However, its shipyards have been fully booked this year by commissions from the globe’s top exporter of the fuel, Qatar, which needs the vessels for its ambitious North Field expansion project.

The report notes Chinese shipyards received the majority of orders from domestic buyers, but also attracted 19 overseas commissions.

Analysts expect the rush for new LNG vessels to help expand China’s shipbuilding industry.

As more Chinese gas traders engage local shipyards, they will be forced to climb the learning curve and eventually grow the whole industry,” Li Yao, founder of consultancy SIA Energy, told Reuters.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

This North African country’s growing influence is putting it in the US crosshairs
This North African country’s growing influence is putting it in the US crosshairs FEATURE
Fyodor Lukyanov: How can we explain Angela Merkel’s bombshell revelations about the Ukraine peace deal?
Fyodor Lukyanov: How can we explain Angela Merkel’s bombshell revelations about the Ukraine peace deal? FEATURE
Ex-Nazis in the service of Uncle Sam: How the US took control of Germany’s main intelligence service
Ex-Nazis in the service of Uncle Sam: How the US took control of Germany’s main intelligence service FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

This North African country’s growing influence is putting it in the US crosshairs
This North African country’s growing influence is putting it in the US crosshairs FEATURE
Fyodor Lukyanov: How can we explain Angela Merkel’s bombshell revelations about the Ukraine peace deal?
Fyodor Lukyanov: How can we explain Angela Merkel’s bombshell revelations about the Ukraine peace deal? FEATURE
Ex-Nazis in the service of Uncle Sam: How the US took control of Germany’s main intelligence service
Ex-Nazis in the service of Uncle Sam: How the US took control of Germany’s main intelligence service FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: New globalization?
0:00
24:47
Climate Change & Farming Protests
0:00
27:8
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies