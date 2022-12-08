icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Dec, 2022 17:36
HomeBusiness News

Norway sanctions Russian oil

The Nordic nation has joined the EU and G7 nations by imposing a $60 price cap
Norway sanctions Russian oil
© Getty Images / shotbydave

Oslo has introduced a price ceiling of $60 per barrel for crude oil from Russia, the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated on Thursday. The measure will help to reduce Moscow’s earnings from the sale of crude to third countries, the ministry said.

This corresponds to the price ceiling adopted by the EU and G7 countries, which came into effect this week.

“Norway continues to stand together with the EU and other allies regarding the sanctions against Russia, in order to maintain pressure on the country’s government and supporters,” Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt said in a press release.

Norway, which is not an EU member state, has become the bloc’s largest supplier of natural gas after Russia reduced exports due to sanctions. As a result, the nation’s energy industry has seen record income as prices soar.

READ MORE: Western sanctions on Russian oil come into force

The country, however, has refused to support the EU’s gas price cap proposal to shield consumers from increasing bills, arguing this would not solve Europe’s energy problems.

This week, the EU introduced a ban on Russian seaborne crude along with a $60 price cap. The latter measure has received support from G7 nations (Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States) and Australia.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

As Russia launches more nuclear ice-breakers, how global warming could lead to a new hotspot in the Arctic
As Russia launches more nuclear ice-breakers, how global warming could lead to a new hotspot in the Arctic FEATURE
The death of a US mercenary exposes the bleak reality of service with Ukraine’s 'International Legion'
The death of a US mercenary exposes the bleak reality of service with Ukraine’s 'International Legion' FEATURE
The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out?
The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

As Russia launches more nuclear ice-breakers, how global warming could lead to a new hotspot in the Arctic
As Russia launches more nuclear ice-breakers, how global warming could lead to a new hotspot in the Arctic FEATURE
The death of a US mercenary exposes the bleak reality of service with Ukraine’s 'International Legion'
The death of a US mercenary exposes the bleak reality of service with Ukraine’s 'International Legion' FEATURE
The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out?
The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of ESG scores
0:00
26:13
Crosstalk: Transatlantic tensions
0:00
28:29
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies