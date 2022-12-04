icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4 Dec, 2022 12:19
Apple is back on Twitter – Bloomberg

The platform’s biggest client has restarted its advertising campaign, the news outlet reports citing CEO Elon Musk
Apple has “fully resumed” advertising on the Twitter social media platform, Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing CEO Elon Musk’s comments during a Twitter Spaces conversation the day before.

According to the report, Musk also said the tech giant is Twitter’s biggest advertiser.

Neither Twitter, nor Apple responded to requests for comment, but Musk on Saturday tweeted: “just a note to thank advertisers for returning to Twitter.

Musk met with Apple CEO Tim Cook last week, following Musk’s repeated criticism of the tech giant for halting its advertising on the platform and allegedly threatening to remove Twitter from its App Store. Following the meeting, Musk said he and Cook had “resolved the misunderstanding.”

Apple is not the only company to have halted advertising on Twitter since Musk’s takeover in late October and the changes he made to operations. Others include General Motors, Mondelez International, Volkswagen, Chevrolet, Ford, Jeep, Pfizer and Amazon.

The latter, however, may also resume its advertising on Twitter according to a tweet by Platformer journalist Zoe Schiffer on Saturday. Citing “a source familiar with the situation,” she wrote that the US e-commerce giant would restart its ad campaign at about $100 million per year, “pending some security tweaks to the social media company's ads platform.”

