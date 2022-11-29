icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
29 Nov, 2022 13:54
HomeBusiness News

Russia pushing for ‘gas union’ in Central Asia

An alliance is needed to coordinate gas supplies, and may benefit the countries’ energy exports, Russian officials say
Russia pushing for ‘gas union’ in Central Asia
© Getty Images / onurdongel

Russia is discussing the creation of a “gas union” with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, allowing the three countries to coordinate their supplies and make gas flows more efficient, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

The plan was first announced earlier this week by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who said the initiative came from his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

Peskov confirmed this, saying the scheme envisages greater coordination between the three countries, along with the developments of gas consumption and transportation infrastructure for their domestic markets.

What President Putin has in mind is setting up a coordination mechanism at the first stage. Maybe – this is still to be discussed – with some kind of legal entity for facilitating cooperation between the three countries,” Peskov said.

The official pointed out that both Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan have rapidly developing economies, with a growing domestic demand for gas. Also, all three nations sell their gas on foreign markets and may benefit from “some synchronization,” he explained.

Türkiye to complete gas hub roadmap by year-end – energy minister READ MORE: Türkiye to complete gas hub roadmap by year-end – energy minister

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandr Novak also commented on the project, saying it has great potential, including with regard to gas exports outside the proposed union.

Russia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan have effectively had a single gas transportation system ever since the Soviet times. We have great potential for mutual cooperation with regard to the supply of gas, its processing… and exports to other destinations,” Novak told reporters, adding that China may become one of these destinations.

The three countries are connected by the Central Asia – Center gas pipeline system, a Gazprom-controlled network of natural gas routes, which run from Turkmenistan via Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan to Russia. A separate pipeline, Central Asia – China, crosses both Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan on its way from Turkmenistan to China.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow
The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow FEATURE
Bye-bye, Kiev, hello Cote d’Azur: As Westerners send aid, here’s how Ukraine’s corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict
Bye-bye, Kiev, hello Cote d’Azur: As Westerners send aid, here’s how Ukraine’s corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict FEATURE
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow
The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow FEATURE
Bye-bye, Kiev, hello Cote d’Azur: As Westerners send aid, here’s how Ukraine’s corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict
Bye-bye, Kiev, hello Cote d’Azur: As Westerners send aid, here’s how Ukraine’s corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict FEATURE
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Nationalism Debate, Part 2 – The economy
0:00
28:10
Hungry for change? Nourhan ElSheikh, Professor of Political Science at Cairo University
0:00
29:6
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies