Türkiye to complete gas hub roadmap by year-end – energy minister

The idea proposed by Moscow and approved by Ankara less than a month ago looks set to be implemented

Türkiye will finalize the development plan for a natural gas distribution hub in the western region of Thrace by the end of the year, the country’s energy minister, Fatih Donmez has said.

Last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed the creation of an international gas hub in Türkiye, which would allow Russia to redirect transit away from the damaged Nord Stream gas pipelines to the Black Sea region.

The proposal was welcomed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who outlined that the EU would be able to make purchases of Russian gas via his country.

Praising Türkiye as one of “the most reliable” partners for the transit of Russian fuel to Europe, Putin noted that the gas hub would serve not only as a distribution platform but could also be used for determining gas prices and avoiding the “politicization” of energy.

Russia currently covers about 44% of Türkiye’s gas consumption and, according to the Turkish energy minister, Ankara does not have concerns over energy supplies this winter.

