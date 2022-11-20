icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 Nov, 2022 06:00
HomeBusiness News

Türkiye to complete gas hub roadmap by year-end – energy minister

The idea proposed by Moscow and approved by Ankara less than a month ago looks set to be implemented
Türkiye to complete gas hub roadmap by year-end – energy minister
FILE PHOTO. ©  Getty Images / nimis69

Türkiye will finalize the development plan for a natural gas distribution hub in the western region of Thrace by the end of the year, the country’s energy minister, Fatih Donmez has said.

Last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed the creation of an international gas hub in Türkiye, which would allow Russia to redirect transit away from the damaged Nord Stream gas pipelines to the Black Sea region.

The proposal was welcomed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who outlined that the EU would be able to make purchases of Russian gas via his country.

Praising Türkiye as one of “the most reliable” partners for the transit of Russian fuel to Europe, Putin noted that the gas hub would serve not only as a distribution platform but could also be used for determining gas prices and avoiding the “politicization” of energy.

READ MORE: Türkiye reveals decision on Russian gas hub plan

Russia currently covers about 44% of Türkiye’s gas consumption and, according to the Turkish energy minister, Ankara does not have concerns over energy supplies this winter.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Is there a link between 'Aid to Ukraine,' the US Democratic Party and the suspicious collapse of the FTX Crypto exchange?
Is there a link between 'Aid to Ukraine,' the US Democratic Party and the suspicious collapse of the FTX Crypto exchange? FEATURE
‘The US won’t sacrifice Chicago for Warsaw’: Russian experts explain why NATO brushed the Poland missile incident under the carpet
‘The US won’t sacrifice Chicago for Warsaw’: Russian experts explain why NATO brushed the Poland missile incident under the carpet FEATURE
You are under contrôle: French elites privately fear the US and new research explains why
You are under contrôle: French elites privately fear the US and new research explains why FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Is there a link between 'Aid to Ukraine,' the US Democratic Party and the suspicious collapse of the FTX Crypto exchange?
Is there a link between 'Aid to Ukraine,' the US Democratic Party and the suspicious collapse of the FTX Crypto exchange? FEATURE
‘The US won’t sacrifice Chicago for Warsaw’: Russian experts explain why NATO brushed the Poland missile incident under the carpet
‘The US won’t sacrifice Chicago for Warsaw’: Russian experts explain why NATO brushed the Poland missile incident under the carpet FEATURE
You are under contrôle: French elites privately fear the US and new research explains why
You are under contrôle: French elites privately fear the US and new research explains why FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Arrogance unmoored? Rob Urie, Author of 'Zen Economics'
0:00
29:33
Abbot Baby Formula Plant
0:00
25:7
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies