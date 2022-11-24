icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
24 Nov, 2022 16:10
Putin offers tax incentives for use of domestic technology

Companies adopting Russian software will receive government support, according to the president
Putin offers tax incentives for use of domestic technology
View of the Moscow International Business Center 'Moscow City' on the Taras Shevchenko Embankment and the third transport ring from the observation deck of the Russian Academy of Sciences in Moscow. ©  Sputnik / Maxim Blinov

Russian businesses that buy and embrace domestic IT solutions will be able to claim tax benefits starting from next year, President Vladimir Putin announced on Thursday at the AI Journey Conference.

He specified that businesses can take advantage of tax incentives and allocate additional funds for technological upgrades. This also applies to new developments in the field of artificial intelligence.

According to the president, introducing innovations should not be costly for businesses.

He also gave instructions on providing support to Russian manufacturers of cloud technologies. Companies must have software and hardware tools and computing power in order to work with data and end-to-end digitalization of business processes, Putin stressed.

According to the president, special support mechanisms should be developed and applied as part of the federal project on artificial intelligence. The Russian leader also stressed the need to promote the development of domestic cloud technologies, such as “various platforms and services that allow companies, citizens and authorities to use resources via the Internet, work in applications, store information, and perform calculations.”

