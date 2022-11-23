icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Nov, 2022 20:36
HomeBusiness News

EU talks on Russian oil cap ‘stalled’ – Bloomberg

Brussels’ decision to water down the proposed cap reportedly did not help bridge differences, according to the outlet
EU talks on Russian oil cap ‘stalled’ – Bloomberg
FILE PHOTO. ©  Global Look Press / Nikolay Gyngazov

Negotiations between EU member states on a Russian oil-price cap proposal became "bogged down" on Wednesday evening, Bloomberg has reported, adding that the bloc’s members remain "split" over the cap level.

A price cap of $65 a barrel reportedly proposed by Brussels is thought to have failed to gain support both from those advocating a tougher stance and those preferring more leeway in dealing with Moscow. The proposal was rejected by Poland and the Baltic States, which called it "too generous" for Russia, Bloomberg said, adding that nations with major shipping industries like Greece or Malta insisted the cap should not be below $70.

Earlier, some media reports suggested that the price limit under consideration reportedly ranged between $40 and $60. On Wednesday Bloomberg said, citing its sources, that the EU was discussing a cap amounting to between $65 and $70 a barrel.

EU waters down Russian oil price cap – Bloomberg
Read more
EU waters down Russian oil price cap – Bloomberg

The talks are now expected to continue into the night and could be resumed on Thursday, according to the outlet. Proposed by the Group of Seven (G7), the oil-price cap was previously expected to be confirmed as early as Wednesday in the event of its support by all EU member states.

EU energy ministers are also to discuss measures to contain gas prices at a separate meeting on Thursday, Bloomberg said.

The development came after Brussels already watered down the proposed cap by weakening some shipping provisions and delaying the measure’s future implementation. Under the plan seen by Bloomberg, the grace period would apply to crude loaded before December 5, when oil-related sanctions come into effect, and unloaded by January 19.

Bloomberg, however, believes that the price cap would hardly affect Russia’s oil trade even if its existing draft is adopted. "Russian oil currently trades at a significant discount compared to Brent, around $65 per barrel," Simone Tagliapietra, a senior fellow at the Bruegel think tank in Brussels, told Bloomberg. "Should the G-7 price cap for Russian oil be set at a similar level, it wouldn’t do much harm to Russia," he added.

Top stories

RT Features

Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage FEATURE
‘All the real skinheads went to Ukraine’: An American Neo-Nazi outlines the crimes of his Ukrainian ‘colleagues’
‘All the real skinheads went to Ukraine’: An American Neo-Nazi outlines the crimes of his Ukrainian ‘colleagues’ FEATURE
Operation Uranus: The day Hitler’s Nazis were smashed and the Soviet Union began to take the upper hand in WW2
Operation Uranus: The day Hitler’s Nazis were smashed and the Soviet Union began to take the upper hand in WW2 FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage FEATURE
‘All the real skinheads went to Ukraine’: An American Neo-Nazi outlines the crimes of his Ukrainian ‘colleagues’
‘All the real skinheads went to Ukraine’: An American Neo-Nazi outlines the crimes of his Ukrainian ‘colleagues’ FEATURE
Operation Uranus: The day Hitler’s Nazis were smashed and the Soviet Union began to take the upper hand in WW2
Operation Uranus: The day Hitler’s Nazis were smashed and the Soviet Union began to take the upper hand in WW2 FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: War of attrition
0:00
25:20
Nationalism Debate, Part 1 – Politics
0:00
27:18
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies