icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Nov, 2022 10:40
HomeBusiness News

EU waters down Russian oil price cap – Bloomberg

Brussels is expected to delay full implementation of the measure and weaken some provisions
EU waters down Russian oil price cap – Bloomberg
© Getty Images / Westend61

EU leaders have reportedly softened their proposed legislation on imposing a price cap on Russian oil exports. Full implementation of the policy will now be delayed, and key shipping provisions weakened, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing an internal document. 

EU ambassadors are set to meet on Wednesday, seeking to approve the measure after discussions with allies, two weeks before the price cap is scheduled to take effect.

Brussels has reportedly proposed adding a 45-day transition period to the punitive measure. Under the plan, the grace period would apply to crude loaded before December 5, when oil-related sanctions come into effect, and unloaded by January 19. The alterations align the bloc to a clause previously announced by the US and UK.

If the proposal is approved, the EU and the Group of Seven rich nations could confirm the cap as early as Wednesday. Under the provision, Western companies would be banned from providing insurance, brokering and financial assistance to vessels loaded with Russian crude, unless the cargo is purchased below an agreed price.

US clarifies Russian oil price cap plan READ MORE: US clarifies Russian oil price cap plan

The price limit reportedly under consideration ranges between $40 and $60 a barrel, which could allow Russia’s production to remain at pre-sanctions levels, but reduce its oil revenue. The currently debated cap would likely be slightly above that, according to people familiar with recent talks, as cited by the agency.

The paper seen by Bloomberg also states that transporters that “intentionally” ship Russian crude oil or petroleum products above the cap will be banned from receiving services related to the transport of Russian fuel “for 90 days following the date of unloading of the cargo purchased above the price cap.” 

In addition, Brussels is reportedly planning to introduce a 90-day transition period in the event of any future changes to the level of the price limit.

The ceiling would be set using historical price data for Russian crude and the current situation on global oil markets, a senior US Treasury official told the agency, adding that the price could be revisited as frequently as every few months.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage FEATURE
‘All the real skinheads went to Ukraine’: An American Neo-Nazi outlines the crimes of his Ukrainian ‘colleagues’
‘All the real skinheads went to Ukraine’: An American Neo-Nazi outlines the crimes of his Ukrainian ‘colleagues’ FEATURE
Operation Uranus: The day Hitler’s Nazis were smashed and the Soviet Union began to take the upper hand in WW2
Operation Uranus: The day Hitler’s Nazis were smashed and the Soviet Union began to take the upper hand in WW2 FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage FEATURE
‘All the real skinheads went to Ukraine’: An American Neo-Nazi outlines the crimes of his Ukrainian ‘colleagues’
‘All the real skinheads went to Ukraine’: An American Neo-Nazi outlines the crimes of his Ukrainian ‘colleagues’ FEATURE
Operation Uranus: The day Hitler’s Nazis were smashed and the Soviet Union began to take the upper hand in WW2
Operation Uranus: The day Hitler’s Nazis were smashed and the Soviet Union began to take the upper hand in WW2 FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: War of attrition
0:00
25:20
Nationalism Debate, Part 1 – Politics
0:00
27:18
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies