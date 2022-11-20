icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 Nov, 2022 09:40
Tesla recalls over 300,000 cars

The company says it has received complaints regarding the tail lights
Elon Musk’s electric vehicle manufacturer, Tesla, is recalling around 321,000 cars in the US due to potential rear light failure, media outlets report, citing the company’s filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) made public on Saturday.

According to the filing, there have been no reports of crashes or injuries due to the issue so far, but Tesla has received several customer complaints claiming that the tail lights were not working.

The company reportedly decided to provide a wireless update to correct the problem.

The recall will affect 2023 Tesla Model 3 and 2020-2023 Model Y cars.

Earlier this week, Tesla recalled around 30,000 Model X cars over a potential issue with the front passenger side airbag, which may inflate improperly. This sent Tesla shares tumbling nearly 3% on Friday to their lowest level in nearly two years. Prior to this, it also recalled around 40,000 Model S and Model X cars over a loss of power steering assist.

Overall, Tesla has so far reported 19 vehicle recalls in 2022, affecting around 3.7 million vehicles, NHTSA data shows.

