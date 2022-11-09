icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 Nov, 2022 11:20
HomeBusiness News

Musk unloads more Tesla shares

The billionaire has sold nearly $4 billion worth of stock after buying Twitter, according to regulatory filings
Musk unloads more Tesla shares
© Getty Images / picture alliance / Contributor

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has sold 19.5 million of his shares in the electric car company, raising $3.95 billion in the process, according to filings published by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday. The sale comes days after Musk completed his purchase of Twitter for $44 billion. 

He unloaded the shares between Friday and Tuesday, according to the SEC. Musk, the world’s richest man, now holds around 135 million Tesla shares. However, his net worth dropped below $200 billion this week as investors continue to dump Tesla stock, which has lost half of its value from a year ago.

Musk has sold nearly $20 billion worth of his stock in Tesla since he initially invested in Twitter in April. In August, before the social media company’s legal action eventually sealed the deal for the takeover, Musk claimed that he was done selling stock.

The purpose of the sale was not disclosed. Analysts, however, have been widely expecting Musk to sell additional Tesla shares to finance the Twitter deal.

READ MORE: Elon Musk lost over $100 billion in a year – Forbes

The businessman had committed to financing the takeover himself, but ended up securing $7 billion from investors, including Oracle founder Larry Ellison and the cryptocurrency platform Binance. A consortium of banks also loaned Musk $13 billion to fund the acquisition.

Shortly after completing the purchase, Musk fired Twitter’s CEO and several of its top executives, before laying off up to half of the company’s workforce.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia?
Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia? FEATURE
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4 FEATURE
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers?
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia?
Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia? FEATURE
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4 FEATURE
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers?
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Escalation dial
0:00
24:42
Abortion Debate
0:00
28:55
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies