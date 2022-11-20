icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 Nov, 2022 05:28
HomeBusiness News

Austrian energy companies slammed with massive windfall tax

The levy is set to be 40% of excess profits on top of regular taxes
Austrian energy companies slammed with massive windfall tax
© Getty Images / picture alliance

The Austrian government plans to introduce a new windfall tax on energy companies, Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler and Finance Minister Magnus Brunner announced at a press conference on Friday.

The levy will amount to 40% of excess profit for oil and gas companies, according to the announcement.

As Kogler explained, the government will take a company’s average profit between 2018 and 2021 as the basis for the tax. If current profit is more than 20% above this average, 40% will be skimmed as a windfall tax. However, since the corporate tax on this profit will continue to be due, companies will end up giving up a total of 65% of these profits, Kogler added.

He noted also that if a company can prove that it is investing in renewable energy, the levy drops from 40% to 33%.

In addition to the new windfall tax on oil and gas companies, power providers will also see excess profits taxed. Utility companies will be subject a tax rate of 90% on any profits exceeding €180 per megawatt-hour, Kogler explained.

READ MORE: Austrians urged to save ‘every kilowatt hour’

Both levies will be in place until the end of 2023. The tax on oil and gas companies will apply retroactively, starting from July 1, while the one for power providers will take effect on December 1, 2022.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Is there a link between 'Aid to Ukraine,' the US Democratic Party and the suspicious collapse of the FTX Crypto exchange?
Is there a link between 'Aid to Ukraine,' the US Democratic Party and the suspicious collapse of the FTX Crypto exchange? FEATURE
‘The US won’t sacrifice Chicago for Warsaw’: Russian experts explain why NATO brushed the Poland missile incident under the carpet
‘The US won’t sacrifice Chicago for Warsaw’: Russian experts explain why NATO brushed the Poland missile incident under the carpet FEATURE
You are under contrôle: French elites privately fear the US and new research explains why
You are under contrôle: French elites privately fear the US and new research explains why FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Is there a link between 'Aid to Ukraine,' the US Democratic Party and the suspicious collapse of the FTX Crypto exchange?
Is there a link between 'Aid to Ukraine,' the US Democratic Party and the suspicious collapse of the FTX Crypto exchange? FEATURE
‘The US won’t sacrifice Chicago for Warsaw’: Russian experts explain why NATO brushed the Poland missile incident under the carpet
‘The US won’t sacrifice Chicago for Warsaw’: Russian experts explain why NATO brushed the Poland missile incident under the carpet FEATURE
You are under contrôle: French elites privately fear the US and new research explains why
You are under contrôle: French elites privately fear the US and new research explains why FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Arrogance unmoored? Rob Urie, Author of 'Zen Economics'
0:00
29:33
Abbot Baby Formula Plant
0:00
25:7
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies